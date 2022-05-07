ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Kate Middleton Looks Glam As Ever In This Jaw-Dropping Alexander McQueen Ensemble

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msjTu_0fW1wTtn00
Splash News

Kate Middleton has once again blown us away with her impeccably chic style; this time, while she and husband Prince William were attending the Service Of Commemoration and Thanksgiving as part of the Anzac Day services at Westminster Abbey on Monday, April 25th.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, stunned in a white tailored coat dress by Alexander McQueen, which she actually wore for the first time way back in 2015 for her daughter Princess Charlotte’s christening. The Duchess will always be our top inspiration when it comes to recycling looks, as she always brings something new to the table every time she steps out in a piece she has previously worn. The future queen is also the queen of the outfit recycling!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrG6l_0fW1wTtn00

Kate finished off her elegant look with a statement white headband by milliner Jane Taylor, and the late Princess Diana's Collingwood earrings, and mixed things up in terms of her shoes and bag. Instead of opting for an all-white ensemble, the mom-of-three went the other way and went for a black and white aesthetic, choosing black Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and a matching black 'Roxy' clutch by Jenny Packham. We love it!

The commemorative poppy pin she wore didn’t go unnoticed either, as it was very fitting for Anzac Day, which is an annual memorial day similar to Remembrance Day in the UK to honor the Australians and New Zealanders who served and lost their lives in the First World War Gallipoli landings.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Why Kate Middleton Was Determined To Not Let Meghan Markle Steal Her Style Spotlight

In the book The Palace Papers, which was released on April 26, author Tina Brown talks about the “long and hard” work Kate Middleton apparently did to become a “style icon” and how bothered she was when the media began to criticize her wardrobe as soon as her now sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s fashion got its own spotlight. Brown says the epic outfits the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in 2011, became known for were “tastefully inexpensive” and signaled “solidarity with working women,” but when outlets, including The Sun, suddenly said she went “from fab to drab,” it was hard for her to not feel “demoralized.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Once Made A Comment To Prince Harry At A Royal Dinner That Left Everyone 'Gobsmacked,' Claims Author

A new claim by author Lady Colin Campbell makes it apparent that Meghan Markle wasn't too fond of royal life.According to Campbell, the former actress, 40, caused quite a stir at the first royal engagement she attended after her and Prince Harry's wedding, which just so happened to be a dinner for Prince Charles."Something happened at the very first garden party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday and all of his charity work," she spilled to The Star. "Something happened there on the Tuesday, and I was told about it on the Wednesday evening at dinner by...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Duchess Kate's unusual sleeping arrangements revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton live at Kensington Palace in London along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It's nothing like an ordinary house with grand décor and plenty of rooms – and what's even more unusual is the royal couple's sleeping arrangements.
ENTERTAINMENT
OK! Magazine

Kate Middleton Cut Off 'Pushy' Mom Carole After She Began Interfering Too Much In Royal's Home Life, Claims Insider

It looks like the royal's family drama goes well beyond their troubles with Prince Harry. While Kate Middleton often turned to her mother Carole Middleton for extra help with her and Prince William's kids, an insider told Star magazine that the ladies' relationship has taken a turn south, as the Duchess of Cambridge's mom has become a little too involved in her daughter's personal life."Carole is a very push mother," the insider said, adding that the duo haven't talked in three months after Kate told her "to back off." WHY PRINCE HARRY WON'T ATTEND PRINCE CHARLES & CAMILLA PARKER-BOWLES' CORONATION...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Wouldn’t Be Styled As Princess If Not For Queen Elizabeth? Monarch Reportedly Issued Letters Patent While Duchess Was Pregnant With Prince George

Princess Charlotte is starting to make a name for herself. She’s charming, adorable, and hilarious according to some royal fans and royal experts. But even if she’s the daughter of the future king of Britain, Princess Charlotte wouldn’t have been styled as a princess if not for what Queen Elizabeth did.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince William's secret hobby will definitely surprise you

Prince William has revealed that he is a fan of late nineties club music such as Faithless and Spiller. The second-in-line to the throne awarded radio DJ Simon Mayo his MBE on Wednesday, and Simon shared that the father-of-three revealed that he loved 'Insomnia,' the 1995 track by British electronic band Faithless, as well as 'Groovejet', a 2000 number one track by Italian DJ Spiller and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glam#Memorial Day#British Royal Family#Duchess#Australians#New Zealanders
marthastewart.com

We Finally Know What Prince William Said to Kate Middleton (and Her Father) at the Altar on Their Wedding Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding was one for the history books—which they marked almost 11 years ago today. The pair's big day fell on April 29 and took place at Westminster Abbey during a live televised event. The wedding may have been grand, but that didn't keep Prince William from making light of the moment to keep everyone's nerves at bay. According to Marcia Moody's biography, Kate: A Biography ($4.75, amazon.com), the Duke of Cambridge joked with his bride and her father, Michael Middleton, once they walked arrived at the altar.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Video of Meghan Markle looking at Harry during Invictus Games sparks reaction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance at this year’s Invictus Games, with fans of the royal couple praising the proud looks the Duchess of Sussex has been seen giving her husband.The couple were seen smiling for photos and waving to fans ahead of the Invictus Games, which are being held in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. During a friends and family reception, which saw the couple mingle with some of the competitors, Markle wore an all-white blazer and pants made by Valentino, while Prince Harry wore a navy blue suit and white shirt.On social media, fans...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear This Bombshell About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding That Just Leaked—So Awkward!

Four years later, and we are still finding out new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous royal wedding, which took place on May 19th in 2018. The latest allegation, which can be found in Tina Brown’s bombshell new book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil, claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex almost used the wedding as a sort of networking event, and invited A-list celebrities they didn’t even know to their nuptials in order to make high profile friends. Wow!
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Grace Kelly’s grandson Louis Ducruet admits he'd like to have the first of four children with wife Marie next year when they both turn 30 - but she'd prefer to wait and focus on her career (and only wants two!)

The grandson of Grace Kelly and his wife have opened up about their plans to have a family, but it seems they need to iron out a few details first. Louis and Marie Ducruet, both 29, tied the knot in Monaco in 2019, and are now thinking about the next stage of their marriage, after celebrating their relationship's ten-year anniversary in March.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Simon Cowell Looks Unrecognizable Now—A Plastic Surgeon Weighs In!

This story was updated on 05/03/22 to reflect a skin professional’s thoughts on Simon Cowell’s appearance. Perhaps the only thing more shocking than an A-lister overdoing it with the Botox is when the aforementioned A-lister suddenly quits the Botox – as is the case with Simon Cowell, who recently revealed that he now has “zero” fillers and Botox in his face after admitting that he took things too far and became unrecognizable, and “like something out of a horror film.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
3K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy