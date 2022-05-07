Kate Middleton Looks Glam As Ever In This Jaw-Dropping Alexander McQueen Ensemble

Splash News

Kate Middleton has once again blown us away with her impeccably chic style; this time, while she and husband Prince William were attending the Service Of Commemoration and Thanksgiving as part of the Anzac Day services at Westminster Abbey on Monday, April 25th.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, stunned in a white tailored coat dress by Alexander McQueen, which she actually wore for the first time way back in 2015 for her daughter Princess Charlotte’s christening. The Duchess will always be our top inspiration when it comes to recycling looks, as she always brings something new to the table every time she steps out in a piece she has previously worn. The future queen is also the queen of the outfit recycling!

Kate finished off her elegant look with a statement white headband by milliner Jane Taylor, and the late Princess Diana's Collingwood earrings, and mixed things up in terms of her shoes and bag. Instead of opting for an all-white ensemble, the mom-of-three went the other way and went for a black and white aesthetic, choosing black Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and a matching black 'Roxy' clutch by Jenny Packham. We love it!

The commemorative poppy pin she wore didn’t go unnoticed either, as it was very fitting for Anzac Day, which is an annual memorial day similar to Remembrance Day in the UK to honor the Australians and New Zealanders who served and lost their lives in the First World War Gallipoli landings.