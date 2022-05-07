Experts Say These Are The Best Supplements To Take For Glowing Skin

Shutterstock

Gorgeous, glowing skin is one of the most coveted features among women. Unfortunately, as we age, we tend to lose our natural glow. From serums to moisturizers to cleansers, there’s a plethora of beauty and skincare products that can brighten skin and reduce signs of aging. While topical products are one great way to bring out a natural glow, it’s important to remember that the nutrients you supply your body with also play a major role in skin health. That’s where supplements come in.

There’s certainly no shortage of supplements claiming to promote more glowing skin, so how do you know which ones will actually work? You ask an expert, of course! We asked dietitian Dawn Jarvis MS, RD, LDN, senior director of nutrition science and educational content for Garden of Life, who pointed us to two supplements that will have your skin looking more gorgeous than ever: collagen and probiotics.

Collagen

Collagen is one of the most popular skin supplements—and for good reason! Jarvis says this protein plays a large role in the health of our skin. "Collagen makes up 30% of the body's protein and provides structure for the skin and other critical tissues," she explains.

Unfortunately, as we age, our body's natural collagen production slows. This can lead to dry skin, wrinkles, and other signs of aging. That's why taking collagen supplements is one great way to ensure your complexion maintains its youthful glow over the years. "Supplementing your diet with a high-quality collagen can help contribute to improved skin elasticity," Jarvis says.

But the benefits of collagen don't just stop at your skin; this supplement can lead to stronger hair and nails, too. That's a beauty trifecta—count us in!

Probiotics

If you deal with skin issues like acne, it can be difficult to find the root of the problem. As it turns out, Jarvis says the answer may lie in your gut, which is why she recommends taking a daily probiotic to promote glowing skin.

"Poor gut health can be a contributing factor to common breakouts in some women," she says. "This bacterial imbalance in our digestive system can have unintended consequences throughout the body, including on our skin." Who knew?

Luckily, probiotics will help set your gut—and your skin—back on track. "Many women report it to help improve their skin," Jarvis says. Sounds like it's definitely worth a shot!

Of course, many factors contribute to the health of your skin. While collagen and probiotics are two supplements that can help promote a glowing complexion, it's always best to speak to a dermatologist about your personal needs. But if you're looking for a way to fit more skin-brightening nutrients into your diet, these recommendations from Jarvis certainly can't hurt!