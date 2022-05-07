ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Experts Say These Are The Best Supplements To Take For Glowing Skin

By Faith Geiger
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhhBA_0fW1wR8L00
Shutterstock

Gorgeous, glowing skin is one of the most coveted features among women. Unfortunately, as we age, we tend to lose our natural glow. From serums to moisturizers to cleansers, there’s a plethora of beauty and skincare products that can brighten skin and reduce signs of aging. While topical products are one great way to bring out a natural glow, it’s important to remember that the nutrients you supply your body with also play a major role in skin health. That’s where supplements come in.

There’s certainly no shortage of supplements claiming to promote more glowing skin, so how do you know which ones will actually work? You ask an expert, of course! We asked dietitian Dawn Jarvis MS, RD, LDN, senior director of nutrition science and educational content for Garden of Life, who pointed us to two supplements that will have your skin looking more gorgeous than ever: collagen and probiotics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYmeB_0fW1wR8L00

Collagen

Collagen is one of the most popular skin supplements—and for good reason! Jarvis says this protein plays a large role in the health of our skin. "Collagen makes up 30% of the body's protein and provides structure for the skin and other critical tissues," she explains.

Unfortunately, as we age, our body's natural collagen production slows. This can lead to dry skin, wrinkles, and other signs of aging. That's why taking collagen supplements is one great way to ensure your complexion maintains its youthful glow over the years. "Supplementing your diet with a high-quality collagen can help contribute to improved skin elasticity," Jarvis says.

But the benefits of collagen don't just stop at your skin; this supplement can lead to stronger hair and nails, too. That's a beauty trifecta—count us in!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOlnc_0fW1wR8L00

Probiotics

If you deal with skin issues like acne, it can be difficult to find the root of the problem. As it turns out, Jarvis says the answer may lie in your gut, which is why she recommends taking a daily probiotic to promote glowing skin.

"Poor gut health can be a contributing factor to common breakouts in some women," she says. "This bacterial imbalance in our digestive system can have unintended consequences throughout the body, including on our skin." Who knew?

Luckily, probiotics will help set your gut—and your skin—back on track. "Many women report it to help improve their skin," Jarvis says. Sounds like it's definitely worth a shot!

Of course, many factors contribute to the health of your skin. While collagen and probiotics are two supplements that can help promote a glowing complexion, it's always best to speak to a dermatologist about your personal needs. But if you're looking for a way to fit more skin-brightening nutrients into your diet, these recommendations from Jarvis certainly can't hurt!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Supplements#Dry Skin#Nutrition Science#Digestive System#Garden Of Life#Collagen Collagen
shefinds

The One Vitamin Every Woman Over 40 Needs For Stronger Nails, Shinier Hair And Clearer Skin

If you’re new to supplements but want to prioritize your health over 40 and find something that can be a great asset to your anti-aging beauty routine, look no further. We checked in with dermatologists, hair and skincare experts and asked them to detail what vitamin (in their opinion) is the most essential for healthier nails, skin and hair and why women over 40 should welcome it into their diet through specific foods and additional supplements. (Keep in mind that this supplement will only deliver these effects if you are already consuming a balanced diet, drinking enough water, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule). Read on for tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and skincare expert at Loxa Beauty.
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

The 15 Best Shampoos to Try for Thinning Hair

Hair thinning is one of those things you may not think you have to deal with—until you do. Whether due to aging, over-styling, or other causes, hair thinning is surprisingly common. “Thinning hair can be due to many reasons and can be categorized into external and internal factors,” Gregga...
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

The Secret’s Out: Shoppers Have Found a ‘Botox In a Bottle’ Firming Serum That Erases Frown Lines & Wrinkles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Remember when TikTok exposed the world to the Peter Thomas Roth firming eye cream, and it sold out in what seemed like two seconds? Back then, the only thing I could think about was how nice it’d be to have an all-over face serum that has the same skin-tightening effect. Don’t get me wrong, non-droopy under-eyes are a gift, but I’m greedy and want the same lift everywhere on my face—my neck, chin,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

The Two Drugstore Ingredients You Should Never Use, According To Derms—They Will Damage Your Complexion!

As we age, our skin becomes more and more delicate, and may not be able to bounce back like it used to after using intense skincare products. Aging complexions might not be able to handle certain ingredients found in drugstore products, and using them can bring an array of undesired effects, experts say, like dryness, redness, peeling, etc. We checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about 2 common drugstore product ingredients that women over 40 might want to avoid. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D., dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team, and Dr. Simran Sethi, M.D., founder of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

This $6 Skincare Trick Leaves Your Face Glowing, Smooth, and Ready for Makeup, According to Shoppers

Eye creams, face moisturizers and hydrating serums are helpful in the quest to obtain glowing skin, but there's an under-the-radar trick to quickly brightening up your face that you might not know—or are afraid to try. But dermaplaning, the totally pain-free process of shaving your face with a sharp, thin razor to get rid of dead skin cells and peach fuzz, is nothing to be scared of.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: The One Frozen Food You Have To Stop Eating ASAP—It's Causing Weight Gain!

Frozen foods are undeniably convenient, and help whip up a meal in a few minutes (as opposed to a few hours of preparation!). While this is fine to do once in a while, many health experts suggest not to rely on this method for every meal, as certain frozen products contain weight gain-inducing additives that could sneak in extra calories and other undesired effects without your noticing. With that said, we checked in with Susan Kelly, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Caleb Backe, certified personal trainer and health expert, to learn more about 1 type of frozen food that could lead to weight gain if eaten often or excessively.
WEIGHT LOSS
Refinery29

5 Cult Beauty Products French Women Swear By For Amazing Skin

If we could bottle the secret to French beauty, we would. French women have a certain je ne sais quoi — that no-makeup makeup glow that makes a crisp red lip, smoky eye and mussed-up waves look ten times more chic. But if we've learned anything from Parisian beauty...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
3K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy