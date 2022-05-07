ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

ASK IRA: Does Heat’s Bam Adebayo need to redeem himself in Game 4?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

Q: Wow, so Bam Adebayo plays well against DeAndre Jordan, but finished with nine points, three rebounds, and three turnovers against Joel Embiid . . . shocker. – Darryl, Fitzgerald, Ga.

A: It certainly was not the best look for Bam Adebayo on Friday night. And, yes, Joel Embiid is a considerable upgrade to the player formerly known as DeAndre Jordan. But the Heat were so off as a team, that the Game 3 loss to the 76ers transcended any single player. In Bam’s case, he is not a natural shot creator. So when the ball stops moving, as it did Friday, he suffers. But he also had his moments on defense. For now, this was a one off. What can’t happen on Sunday is that it becomes a two off. If that happens, then the 76ers could become convinced that Embiid has his number.

Q: How does Erik Spoelstra not give Duncan Robinson a run in a game like this? The spacing was horrible. – Ross, Davie.

A: But without ball movement, it’s not as if Duncan Robinson necessarily would have gotten his prime shots. But, yes, I agree there were times Friday when I thought “why not?” You are not alone in that respect. The 76ers gave Danny Green the opportunity to redeem himself. Instead, the Heat stayed with Victor Oladipo and his spacing limitations.

Q: Ira, what’s the point of an injury report when you have one team like the Heat that lists everyone as questionable even when they played the previous game, and then another team like Philly that lists someone out they know is trying to play? – Karl.

A: Gambling. And it is the only reason there are public injury reports in the first place. Now that the NBA has formal gambling partnerships, there has to be at least the pretense of transparency. Of course, teams often take a contrasting approach, preferring to limit the opposition’s ability to game plan in advance. The NBA’s counter has been fines, such as when Devin Booker went from being listed as out on game day directly to playing for the Suns in the opening round. That’s why the 76ers covered themselves by stepping up Joel Embiid on Friday’s hourly injury reports. Similarly, rather than have to declare a player definitively in or definitively out, the Heat, when in doubt, simply list anyone and (seemingly) everyone as questionable. If the NBA hopes to take its revenue levels to anything close to the NFL’s when it comes to gambling, then there will have to be a more universal approach, even if that requires direct NBA oversight. For now, the NBA’s injury reports remain more as suggestion than fact.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As pressure rises, Heat’s Tyler Herro vows to raise his game against 76ers

It was a week that started as good as any outside of the 2020 Disney World playoff bubble for Tyler Herro. Monday, the third-year Miami Heat guard scored 25 to lead the Heat to a series-opening victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tuesday, he was named the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Wednesday there were 18 points against the 76ers and a 2-0 lead in the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s been a challenge’ but Heat’s Duncan Robinson making sure he stays ready

This was where Duncan Robinson expected to be. On the court at Wells Fargo Center. In the heart of the NBA playoff schedule. In full sweat. Shooting, passing, scoring. And yet this also in no way could have been what the fourth-year Miami Heat guard could have possibly envisioned as his place in May 2022. The work came on Saturday afternoon, stands empty, well after practice was over, long ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Why the (heck?) isn’t Heat’s Erik Spoelstra playing Duncan Robinson?

Today, we’re again going to go with Jeopardy! style, providing an answer, then letting your questions follow, since there was a common theme. Got it. You’re angry, with the ease of 2-0 turning into the discomfort of 2-2. And, yes, it is difficult to remember a time when the 3-point shooting was this inconsistent. Gotcha. But upon cross-matching some of the email addresses in the “Ask Ira” ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Don’t lose perspective amid Miami Heat’s losses — it’s still their series to win

Let’s stay tethered to perspective: Philadelphia, as a comeback play, is a hot story. A trending story. Joel Embiid, out the first two games, returned to change this playoff series against the Miami Heat the last two games. James Harden was aging and fattening before our eyes before scoring 31 points in Philadelphia’s Game 4 win Sunday night. Philadelphia could be the first team, “in their ...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Davie, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: Lowry limps as things get wobbly, plus other Heat-76ers thoughts

Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 116-108 NBA playoff loss to the Philadelphia 76ers: – Yes, retrospect is an easy way out. – Even when there were questions about the lack of a veteran point guard on the roster. – Or enough height. – And, overwhelmingly, the Heat compensated. – With Gabe Vincent breaking through. – And Omer Yurtseven keeping the Heat afloat during ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What goes up has come (way) down for Heat’s 3-point shooting in playoffs

No team in the NBA shot better on 3-pointers during the regular season than the Miami Heat. Of those still remaining, no team has shot worse in the playoffs from beyond the arc than Erik Spoelstra’s. That, in a nutshell, sums up how months of 3-point exhilaration have turned into postseason desperation. “That’s part of the game, part of the playoffs,” Spoelstra said, with his Heat falling from ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The terrible twos? Heat double-teams of 76ers’ Joel Embiid not producing easy answers

The Masked Man stayed behind the last time the Philadelphia 76ers visited FTX Arena. But even then, even before Joel Embiid was sidelined by a concussion and orbital fracture for the first two games of this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series, the Miami Heat recognized the challenge ahead, knew the havoc wreaked in the opening round by Embiid against the Toronto Raptors would ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hamstring forces Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Tuesday’s Game 5 vs. 76ers

There was no waiting game for Kyle Lowry on Tuesday morning, no Game 5 for the veteran Miami Heat point guard on Tuesday night. Rather than hold off on a decision with Lowry’s balky left hamstring, the Heat announced at their gameday shootaround in the morning that Lowry would sit out for the third time in this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers. ...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Devin Booker
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon out for Game 4 vs. 76ers due to illness

The Miami Heat were cut down to size ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, with backup center Dewayne Dedmon ruled out due to illness. Dedmon had been one of seven players listed as questionable by the Heat going into Game 4 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. “I think it’ll be taken care of after ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: A night in need of heroes finds the two biggest Florida Panthers goals in 26 years

If the Panthers go on to skate deep into this NHL spring, circle Monday night and put a star by the names of Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe for their season-saving goals. Give general manager Bill Zito an assist on the official score sheet, too. Most of all, take a deep breath and count your blessings as this tied series moves back to Sunrise for Wednesday’s Game 5 that this franchise’s ...
SUNRISE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Are the Hurricanes ACC contenders? One betting website says yes

The Hurricanes have not won an Atlantic Coast Conference title since they joined the conference in 2004, but one online betting company thinks that could change this year. BetOnline gives Miami the second-best odds to win the ACC, behind only perennial powerhouse Clemson. The site gives the Hurricanes 5-to-1 odds (+500) to win the ACC and the best odds of any team in the Coastal division. ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy