Massillon, OH

Massillon area real estate transfers April 9-15

By The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
Bethlehem Township

Deitz Lloyd W from Alexander Mae, 7759 Fohl Rd SW, $160,000.

Deitz Lloyd W from Alexander Mae, parcel 1200884 Fohl St SW, $160,000.

Grant Michael T II from Spahr Daryl & Stephanie, parcel 1100438 Swahali Trl SW, $20,000.

Grant Michael T II from Spahr Stephanie & Daryl, parcel 1101030 Mombasa Ave, $20,000.

Revision Homebuyers LLC from Kasler Terry J & Audrey I, 308 South St NW, $40,000.

Sampson Jasper T & Prentice Carrie L from Everetts Jack E Jr, 8 4th St NE, $141,500.

Canal Fulton

Keim Ashley N from Marty Jay M, 419 Riverview St, $175,000.

Leonard Dustin Allen from Baker Kaitlynn E, 424 Chippewa St, $176,000.

NVR Inc D/B/A Ryan Homes from Schalmo Properties Inc, 3029 Bonita Cir SE, $29,500.

NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA from Schalmo Properties Inc, 3025 Bonita Cir SE, $29,500.

Worrell Patrick L & Amy from Valentine David M &Deena L, 136 High St SE, $192,500.

Ynfk LLC from Clair Jeffery P, 311 Alexis LN, $250,100.

Jackson Township

Austin Courtney C from Klapp Peter A, 6984 Harbor Dr NW, $375,000.

Boord Carol J Trustee from Wallace Ottie J, 3281 Jackson Park Dr 9B, $275,000.

Chait Claudele from Huff 8414 LLC, 8414 Nordic Cir NW, $226,667.

Echols Bradley M & Nicollette M from Norcia David A & Terri D, 6542 Hensley St NW, $385,000.

Falcone Fallon M from Simmonds George, 2315 Crosshaven Rd NW, $265,000.

Gab Real Estate Holdings LLC from Pand Properties LLC, 3410 Wales Ave NW, $400,000.

Gab Real Estate Holdings LLC from Pand Properties LLC, parcel 10006323 Beatty St NW, $400,000.

Gab Real Estate Holdings LLC from Pand Properties LLC, parcel 1701137 Woodlawn Ave NW, $400,000.

Groubert Jordan C & Tinatin N from Simons Ross, 3061 Wickford Ave NW, $381,000.

Kingsbury Timothy C Ttee from Cavender Charles L, 4518 Amberidge Ave NW, $252,500.

Leon Leo F from Aghababa Mortaza & Monjezi Fariba, 6550 Drake St NW, $570,000.

Mauser Edwin R II & Emily A from Ransom Herman L & Fran, 9817 Agate St NW, $301,000.

Mcintyre Jason A from Hausermann George & Mary, 7631 Rolling Green Ave NW, $518,000.

Mcintyre Jason A from Hausermann George L & Mary R, 7605 Rolling Green Ave NW, $518,000.

Neal Todd A Jr & Alexandra L from Neal Jennifer Lynn & Todd Andrew, 7946 Parkford St NW, $136,000.

Opendoor Property Trust I from Hall Terry M, 6385 Oakbridge Ave NW, $306,200.

Lawrence Township

Davis Christopher J from Everhart Thomas J Trustee, 12463 Weygandt St NW, $295,000.

Davis Christopher J from Everhart Thomas J Trustee, parcel 2601356 High Cir NW, $295,000.

Dieffenbaugher Ryan from Dreka Agnes M, parcel 2600499 Erie Ave NW, $165,000.

Dieffenbaugher Ryan from Dreka Agnes M, parcel 2600500 Warwick Dr NW, $165,000.

Lexington Township

Burton Jeremy Lee & Swan Melissa R from Marsili Jaci R, 13760 Overcrest St NE, $235,000.

Courtney Mahoning Industrial Holdings from Greater Alliance Development Corp, parcel 2900067 Courtney St NE, $80,000.

Courtney Mahoning Industrial Holdings from Greater Alliance Development Corp, parcel 2900240 Waverly St NE, $80,000.

Mitchell Julie A & Crystal L & Cox from Meranto Christopher, 13684 Mccallum Ave NE, $210,000.

Massillon

Alayamini Tawfiz & from Alayamini Maher & Tawfiq, 1112 Erie St S, $38,800.

Canary Properties LLC from American Equity Funding Inc, 617 Geiger Ave SW, $50,000.

Eash Bradley & Jessica from Eaglowski Anthony A Jr & Lori R, 1360 Amanda St SW, $306,900.

Edm Property Investments Ltd from Richardson Bernice, 1108 Walnut Rd SE, $35,000.

Fox Margaret G from Sakotas Michael, 1754 Oak Trl NE, $155,000.

Gibson James Earl & Brean Brittaney from Wilhoit Amber L, 421 9th St SW, $108,000.

Holloway Cortez D & Elliott Roslind S from Waldrop Karey L Jr, 1835 Greentree PL SE, $194,500.

Hurley Peggy from Dalla Lochlen Ross William, 112 Rolling Acres Cir, $1,430.

Kerstetter William G & Robin L from JB Lucas Rentals LLC, 909 Cherry Rd NW, $92,000.

Korchnak Kevin from Wheeler Tyra L, 586 23rd St NW, $210,000.

Liberty Holdings Massillon LLC from BMM Massillon LLC, 2922 Lincoln Way W, $225,000.

MD Enterprises of Apple Creek Inc from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB as, 439 Seneca St NE, $37,000.

Miskimen Kimberly M from Kelly Zachary T, 1013 Lake Ave NE, $200,000.

Shand Claire from Dayton Richard Andrew, 1310 Oak Ave SE, $116,000.

Smith Anthony & Joanne from Russell David W, 403 Amvale Ave NE, $92,000.

Top Notch Real Estate Investments LLC from Rajreena Enterprises LLC, 132 22nd St SE, $100,000.

Tridoc Inc from Rohrer Development LLC, 4590 Sippo Reserves Dr NW, $38,000.

Tridoc Inc from Rohrer Development LLC, 4600 Sippo Reserves Dr NW, $38,000.

Villa Benjamin Reno from Hemperly Mark D, 1018 22nd St SW, $170,000.

Perry Township

Autozone Development LLC from Quarry Enterprises LLC, parcel 10015106 Erie Ave SW, $175,000.

Griffith Gary W & Patricia D from Maguire Timothy J Et Al, 1544 Clearbrook Rd NW, $185,000.

Kab Growth LLC from Mcroberts Patrick L & David T, 146 Mount Marie Ave NW, $121,000.

Kraus Dylan M from Hess Stephen & Rosemarie, 803 Snively Ave NW, $251,000.

Map Services Neo LLC from Fisher David A, 503 Manor Ave NW, $126,500.

Probst Christopher M & Catherine E from Breyman Christopher A, 211 Zern Ave SW, $145,000.

Shimek Joseph M from Quality Home Investors LLC, 212 Highland Ave SW, $135,000.

Woodburn Joseph D from Bobby Vicki L, 4545 3rd St NW, $148,000.

Sugarcreek Township

Ricksecker Rachel E from Miller Trent, 320 Redwood St SW, $158,000.

Scheibe Kurt E from Burdge Dolores I, 431 Mohican St NE, $174,900.

Tuscarawas Township

Baker Kaitlynn Elizabeth from Stuck Robert L & Sheryl D, 12655 Wooster St NW, $262,000.

Mathers David & Lisa from French Timothy M & Kristi J, 1395 Kenyon Rd SW, $358,000.

Monastra Samuel Angelo III & Deidra Elys from Monastra Samuel A Jr & Shelley M, 14455 Lincoln Way E, $70,000.

Monastra Samuel Angelo III & Deidra Elys from Monastra Samuel A Jr & Shelley M, parcel 7201955 Lincoln St W, $70,000.

Oliviann Properties LLC from Wiebe Teresa, 11695 Sinclair St SW, $42,000.

Ohio Business
