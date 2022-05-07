Massillon Independent Difference Maker: Paula Ali, Tuslaw

NAME – Paula Ali

SCHOOL – Tuslaw High School

RESIDENCE – Massillon

JOB TITLE – Curriculum and special education secretary

HOW LONG WITH DISTRICT – 22 years

FAMILY – Husband of 35 years, Ramey; daughter, Brittney, 30; and soon-to-be son-in-law, Tim.

NOMINATION – "Positive, pleasant, problem-solver Paula Ali is a true gift to the Tuslaw Local Schools. Paula’s warmth and her 'wiper dance' are sure to brighten anyone’s day. As the Curriculum and Special Education secretary, Paula executes all her tasks in a timely and professional manner with superior attention to detail. We are so blessed to have Paula on our team. Paula always has a smile on her face and a welcome in her heart."

WHAT IS THE MOST REWARDING PART OF YOUR POSITION? – The inner action of the wonderful people I work with, from the administrators, special education teachers, speech pathologist and psychologist, to the office staff. It is an amazing team.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING? – I don’t feel that there are any challenges when you have great people that you work with and team support.

IF YOU WEREN’T DOING THIS, YOU’D BE … – ... a stay-at-home mom again. With that being impossible, the position I have is truly my dream job here at Tuslaw.

TELL US SOMETHING ABOUT THE STUDENTS YOU DEAL WITH THAT MOST PEOPLE DON’T KNOW OR APPRECIATE – I don’t have the opportunity to work with students, but I have students who will come to my office and read to me, and that is something I look forward to.

HOW DO YOU UNWIND AFTER A LONG DAY AT WORK? – I run on my treadmill as I listen to music and also play Candy Crush and look forward to the phone call from my daughter, as she calls me every day on her way home from work.

STUDENTS AND COWORKERS WOULD BE SURPRISED TO KNOW THAT YOU … – I am a homebody. I love to sit on the patio with my husband and listen to music.

WHAT IS ONE RESPONSIBILITY ABOUT YOUR POSITION THAT YOU DIDN’T KNOW EXISTED BEFORE TAKING IT? – The paperwork for the auditors.