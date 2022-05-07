ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago rolls the dice on Bally’s. Hedge fund owner Soo Kim says the rebranded casino company will deliver.

By Robert Channick, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Z2J6_0fW1n6bg00
Bally's CEO Soo Kim listens during a May 5, 2022, news conference announcing Bally's Casino in River West is the pick for Chicago's gambling complex. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

When Mayor Lori Lightfoot named Bally’s the winner of a yearlong vetting process Thursday, it ended an intense competition that saw five proposals from four development teams narrowed down to one Chicago casino.

The Bally’s proposal to build a $1.74 billion casino complex in River West is expected to generate $200 million in annual tax revenue for the city, transform a 30-acre industrial site into a bustling entertainment destination and send the Chicago Tribune printing plant packing from its longtime home along the Chicago River.

For Soo Kim, the 47-year-old chairman of Bally’s and founding partner of New York hedge fund Standard General, the casino company’s largest shareholder, staking turf in Chicago will be no less transformative.

“This matters to our company,” Kim said Friday. “This is something that will be our most important property by far.”

Once a Chicago-based casino operator, the Bally’s name was purchased in 2020 by Twin River Holdings, a publicly traded Rhode Island company, which owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states. In June 2021, Bally’s made its entree into Illinois with the $120 million acquisition of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel in Rock Island, which it renamed Bally’s Quad Cities.

Kim is looking to make Chicago the flagship of Bally’s 2.0, a hodgepodge of properties from Nevada to Atlantic City, New Jersey, assembled in large part during the darkest days of the pandemic.

“During COVID, we went shopping and we bought 10 casinos,” said Kim. “We bought the brand name as part of one of the purchases, and that really changed our company in a big way.”

Born in Korea and raised in Queens, New York, Kim has been placing increasingly big bets on investment opportunities since graduating from Princeton. He started his career as an analyst at Bankers Trust in 1997 before working at several large hedge funds. In 2007, he launched Standard General, a New York-based hedge fund that has focused on TV stations, casinos and other distressed properties.

Standard General bought into the predecessor casino company, Twin River, after it emerged from bankruptcy in 2011. Kim joined the board in 2016 and became chairman in late 2019 as the hedge fund built up a 22% stake. A January bid by Standard General to buy out the other shareholders at $38 per share, which valued Bally’s at $2.07 billion, was rejected by a special committee of the board Thursday.

“It’s over,” Kim said. “We made a bid. We thought that the stock was cheap. They said they don’t want to sell at that price.”

During the pandemic, the casino company went on an opportunistic buying spree as casinos temporarily shuttered and valuations plummeted. In 2020, Twin River bought the aging Bally’s casino in Atlantic City from Caesars Entertainment for $25 million, and also acquired the rights to the Bally’s name. The rebranded Bally’s has since invested $100 million in renovating the Atlantic City property, but developing the proposed Chicago casino represents a much bigger commitment — and opportunity.

Bally’s reported $548.3 million in revenue and a net income of $1.9 million during the first quarter, according to financial results announced Thursday. The company projected revenue between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion for the year.

In 2021, Bally’s generated $1.32 billion in revenue and a net loss of nearly $72 million.

The city and its casino consultant, Las Vegas-based Union Gaming, projected that Bally’s Chicago casino would generate $816 million in annual adjusted gross receipts — the money kept after winnings are paid out — by year six, or roughly a third of the chain’s entire current gaming revenue.

Rivers Casino Des Plaines, the state’s highest-grossing casino, generated $458 million in adjusted gross receipts last year, according to the Illinois Gaming Board.

The Chicago casino would be the largest in the state, with a capacity of 4,000 gaming positions — twice those allowed at any other casino in Illinois. It would also carry with it the highest casino tax rate in the state, at about 40% of adjusted gross revenue.

Kim is confident Bally’s will hit its targets, but some analysts are skeptical.

“I don’t think those projections will be met,” said Alan Woinski, president of Gaming USA, a Florida-based industry analyst.

Woinski said city casinos have had a rough track record in recent years, and that locations on the outskirts of cities often do better. He cited “ease of access” as the main factor in a casino’s success.

Chris Grove, a partner with Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, a California-based research and consulting firm, said the potential market in Chicago justified the city’s revenue projections. But Grove, a River North resident, likewise cautioned that the Bally’s location may limit the upside.

“I think there are some serious questions that still need to be answered about how you move people in and out of that area efficiently in a way that feels like a positive experience to them,” Grove said. “And as a local, I don’t see obvious answers to that challenge with infrastructure as it is.”

The city is planning extensive roadwork improvements at the site, including widening the Chicago Avenue bridge to alleviate the existing traffic bottleneck. The need to get a jump on that project derailed Bally’s plans to use a former Tribune Publishing warehouse at 700 W. Chicago Ave. as its temporary casino while Freedom Center is demolished and the permanent facility is built.

At the city’s urging, Bally’s signed a letter of intent to use the landmark Medinah Temple building in River North as its temporary casino. Kim said Friday he would prefer the Chicago Avenue site and was “not crazy” about switching to Medinah Temple. Bally’s will continue to look for alternatives for its temporary casino, he said.

In March, Lightfoot narrowed down five proposals to three finalists: Bally’s at the Chicago Tribune Publishing Center, Rivers at The 78 in the South Loop and Hard Rock at the proposed One Central development on the Near South Side.

In addition to an upfront payment of $40 million, the city cited Bally’s as the only bidder that does not already have a casino property in the Chicago area, making it more likely to operate independently and maximize revenues for the Chicago casino.

Florida-based Hard Rock International operates more than a dozen casinos, including a Hard Rock Casino in Gary and a recently opened casino in Rockford. Chicago-based Rush Street Gaming owns four casinos, including Rivers Casino Des Plaines.

The city projects that the Chicago casino will “repatriate” up to $331 million in gaming revenue that crosses the border into Indiana each year. The Chicago casino may also siphon some dollars from the competing suburban casinos.

Rivers Casino Des Plaines does not expect to lose any ground to Bally’s Chicago.

“Rivers Des Plaines is the most successful casino in the state and the vast majority of its business comes from within 20 miles of the property,” Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rush Street Gaming, said in an emailed statement. “Rush Street’s bid for the Chicago opportunity recognized the tremendous opportunity for the City and its selected partner to capture gaming customers heading to Indiana.”

A spokesperson for Hard Rock declined to comment Friday.

Kim said Bally’s may have “some impact” on the suburban casinos, but he expects to grow the gaming market by drawing tourists to a Chicago casino.

Despite his concerns about access, Grove said having a casino in the city will open the door to significant new tourism and entertainment dollars at Bally’s.

“I don’t know that a trip out to Des Plaines or a trip over to Hammond is really in the itinerary of someone coming to Chicago for a weekend or coming in for a convention for a couple of days,” Grove said. “But you put a casino in the city, and all of a sudden that becomes a lot easier to make.”

The Bally’s complex will include an exhibition hall, a 500-room hotel, a 3,000-seat theater, an outdoor music venue, six restaurants and a casino with 3,400 slots and 170 game tables. It will also feature a name with a colorful history in Chicago.

Founded in 1932 as a Chicago-based pinball manufacturer, Bally’s is a storied company that diversified into everything from casinos to health clubs over the years before selling off its parts and fading into corporate obscurity in the new millennium.

Chicago-based Bally Entertainment spun off its fitness division, Bally’s Health & Tennis ― then the nation’s largest chain of health clubs — in 1995. Bally Total Fitness filed for bankruptcy protection twice during the Great Recession and is now defunct.

In 1996, Bally Entertainment — the casino parent company that had properties in Las Vegas and Atlantic City — was acquired by Hilton Hotels Corp. for $3 billion, including the assumption of $1 billion in Bally’s debt. The gaming division of Hilton evolved into Caesars Entertainment, the largest casino company in the world.

When Kim acquired the rights to the Bally’s name in 2020, Caesars retained the name for its Las Vegas casino. But Caesars is expected to rebrand it as a Horseshoe property when Bally’s closes on its $150 million acquisition of the Tropicana in Las Vegas, which it agreed to buy more than a year ago.

Kim said the Tropicana will join the fold and take the Bally’s name in the late second or early third quarter.

Bally’s still has some business to take care of before launching in Chicago, including finding a new home for the Chicago Tribune printing plant.

The casino company has an option to buy the 30-acre site Freedom Center from Dallas-based Nexstar Media Group, which acquired it in 2019 as part of its $4.1 billion purchase of Tribune Media — the former broadcast parent of Tribune Publishing. The Bally’s plan requires demolishing the 41-year-old plant and relocating the Tribune printing operations to make way for building the permanent casino.

Bally’s also needs to win over a majority of aldermen at the City Council, and then win approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.

If approved, Bally’s aims to open a temporary casino by the second quarter of 2023, with the permanent casino slated to open in the first quarter of 2026.

Kim said Bally’s is up to the challenge of building the ambitious casino complex. And he discounted suggestions that Bally’s was given a glide path to the project by the city, noting the scope of the proposal doubled at the city’s behest.

“We believe very firmly that we’ve won on the merits, that the city has driven a hard bargain,” Kim said.

rchannick@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Concerns over Chicago’s temporary casino location

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago has chosen its newest casino, but there are some concerns over where the temporary location will be while the permanent casino is being built in River West. Some aldermen are pushing back against a plan to use Medinah Temple as the temporary location. They said that Mayor Lori Lightfoot changed […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bally's unveils further plans for Chicago casino; some aldermen say it's being pushed through too fast

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For it to become a reality, Chicago's proposed casino needs approval of city council. On Monday, a special City Council committee on the casino threw questions about issues from crime to traffic and ethics at the would-be operator, Bally's, and at Mayor Lori Lightfoot's team, which selected Bally's last week. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, the city did not conduct a new safety study to determine how crime would be impacted by a casino - in hopes of getting the casino up and generating revenue quickly. Some in the City Council feel it is too fast...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Hit the streets: Jessica Mlinaric’s new book takes readers on a scavenger hunt across 17 Chicago neighborhoods

Writer and photographer Jessica Mlinaric wants Chicagoans back on the streets. The last time we heard from her, it was 2018 and she was revealing tidbits of Chicago information, like where one can sunbathe on a Lake Michigan shipwreck and where one could ride in one of Chicago’s only manually operated elevators — all details found in her book “Secret Chicago: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Des Plaines, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Indiana State
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Chicago ward map proposal blasted as loss for city’s Latinos | Parents struggle with baby formula shortage | Lights out: It’s bird migration season

Good morning, Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s pick for Chicago’s casino was the subject of a six-hour hearing Monday that saw some aldermen complain of a rushed selection process. The special committee took no votes, as members in opposition of the gambling complex’s pending location in River West voiced fears that casino plans were advancing too fast and without enough transparency. The ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds march through downtown Chicago in protest after leak of Roe v. Wade Supreme Court opinion draft

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Demonstrators filled the streets of downtown Chicago after a leaked draft Supreme Court decision indicated justices will overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision. Hundreds of people gathered in Federal Plaza Saturday afternoon, hoisting signs saying "abortion is a human right" and "women won't go back, we will fight back." "We need to stay a safe state for all those people in other states who can't get abortions," said Gina Rozman-Wendle with Chicago NOW. "This can't happen," said Sholo Beverly. "We're standing up. It's all I can say." "I started getting involved in this fight as a teenager," said...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Popular IL Arena Is Closing Forever: Everything For Sale, Must Go

If you want to get yourself a piece of Illinois entertainment history, check out this auction from a closing arena in the state. Throughout the state of Illinois, there are plenty of famous arenas and stadiums like Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois in Champaign and Illinois State University's Redbird Arena in Normal.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Chicago

Four people robbed at gunpoint overnight in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In what's becoming more unsettling, another four people in Chicago robbed at gunpoint overnight.CBS 2's Marissa Parra has more on the latest incidents and an update on the attack of an art student now fighting for his life.A recent string of robberies across the city includes one that landed a man at Illinois Masonic. The latest two overnight in Chicago's 19th Police District. On the 1500 block of West Waveland, around 12:35 a.m., a 52-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by two men, fleeing in a silver sedan.Then, at the 600 block of West Cornelia, within 15...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bally#Casino Hotel#Chicago Mayor#Standard General#Twin River Holdings#Jumer
Chicago Tribune

After a quick recall by the Chicago Cubs, can Frank Schwindel get on track to avoid a trip to the minors?

A nail in his car tire saved Frank Schwindel from making an unnecessary trip to Iowa. Schwindel arrived at Wrigley Field on Sunday and began getting loose before the Chicago Cubs’ 7-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers when he received the news that he had been optioned to Triple A. The Cubs hoped the move would allow Schwindel, 30, to get locked in and recapture what made him successful during ...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Stereogum

Chicago’s Iconic Chop Suey Sign Gets New Home With Billy Corgan

As a belated birthday gift, Billy Corgan’s partner, Chloe Mendel, reportedly bid on — and won — a 90-year-old “Chop Suey” sign that has hung outside of a Chicago Cantonese restaurant called Orange Garden since 1932. The restaurant is in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood, where Corgan grew up. “He always walked by the sign and thought it was so special and beautiful and cool,” Mendel, who purchased the sign at auction for $17,000, told Patch.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

As Whole Foods closes, an Englewood organization offers produce for the community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mission for one Chicago neighborhood is make sure no one goes hungry.With the recent news of a big grocery store leaving, grassroots organizations are stepping up.CBS 2's Steven Graves shows us how. "This is what allows us to extend our growing season."It's a hot and humid job in this so-called "Hoop House" but Laquandra Fair's passion for produce is what keeps her growing in Englewood."Clearly, there's still a need, because we don't have a lot of large chain grocery stores within our area," Fair said.Just about two miles from where she works at Growing Home's farm...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago-style Depression Hot Dogs, Polishes, Fries, & More

The Original Jimmy’s Red Hots is a family-owned Chicago favorite serving up some of the city’s best Depression-style hot dogs and polishes. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on what makes their food so special is owner Rose Stevenson. 4000 W. Grand Ave. Facebook @JimmysRedHots. Instagram...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Piping plovers in Chicago: How the ‘love story’ between Monty and Rose unfolded at Montrose Beach

Meet Monty and Rose, Chicago’s piping plover power couple. The endangered shorebird pair chose Montrose Beach as their summer nesting spot three years ago, going on to break records, fledge chicks and serve as symbols for a city as hopeful and hardscrabble as two birds, individually weighing less than a stick of butter, who picked an urban beach to save their species. “It’s a comeback story ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy