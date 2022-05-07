ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How monitoring our sewage could help head off future disease outbreaks

By Susan De Long, Carol Wilusz
Fast Company
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA community’s sewage holds clues about its COVID-19 burden. Over the course of the pandemic, wastewater surveillance has become an increasingly popular way to try to understand local infection trends. Microbiologists Susan De Long and Carol Wilusz met and became wastewater mavens in April 2020 when a grassroots...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 1

Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Fort Worth

31-year-old health care worker, vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine doses, got infected with Omicron less than three weeks after her first Covid-19 infection; her case to be presented by researchers

Months after the winter wave, America keeps low and steady Covid-19 numbers despite the fact that most of the well-known pandemic measures were lifted and people are slowly getting back to leaving their lives like the pre-pandemic period. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, on Saturday, April 22, the country added a total of 69,897 cases which is higher compared to the 14-day average (46,490 cases), but still considered low and not dangerous.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.

