A nice start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with a mix of clouds and clearing. We should see lots of sunshine today with highs warming to the lower to mid 80s. Humidity will begin to crank up as well. Should be managable today. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 60s. Gets even warmer Wednesday with highs climbing to the mid to upper 80s with increasing humidity! Loads of sunshine will continue through the day.

