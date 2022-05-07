ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

How to Cope with Annoying Coworkers

By Sponsored by Wilmington University
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EiNcE_0fW1klh900

If you have your home to yourself during the day, working remotely can be a great experience. You can control everything to create whatever kind of environment is most conducive to you getting work done.

Unfortunately, that is not the case when you are back at the office with a building full of other employees and their quirks.

As the Wall Street Journal explains, it can be a jarring adjustment that you have to learn how to deal with.

Here are strategies for handling those behaviors that reach the point of becoming disruptive.

Too Much Background Noise

Many workers may engage in behaviors that irritate you due to how noisy it is, such as playing music as they work, or taking calls on speakerphone while they type. If it has become a habit that makes it hard for you to focus, tactfully requesting the individual wear earphones could be a simple fix.

Too Much Negativity

One of the biggest downsides of some workplaces can be the unwanted exposure to other people’s complaint sessions. Some people love to gossip and gripe, but you probably don’t want the stress.

If you can, take note of when this behavior happens, such as around lunchtime. That way you can either avoid being around it or brace for it and focus on something less intensive then.

Messy Behavior

Being remote may have conditioned people to some habits that are not considerate to others. This could mean leaving the kitchen space a mess after making food, or frequently heating up pungent meals.

It can be awkward trying to basically tell a fellow employee what to do but being gentle with your phrasing can help. Maybe let a coworker know that the aroma of their meal can get a bit overpowering for you at your desk and see if they are amenable to a compromise.

And don’t forget, bad habits can go both ways. Do not forget to examine your own behaviors for things you can improve and be open to hearing that criticism from others.

For more strategies on how to handle disruptive workplace behaviors, see what the Wall Street Journal has to say here.

___________

Wilmington University, the sponsor of BUCKSCO Today — Career Corner, is a private, open-access institution that serves more than 20,000 adults, including those seeking advancement through higher education and traditional-age students who aspire to become successful global citizens.

One of the most affordable private universities in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a master’s or doctoral degree can be affordable and accessible.

The University offers over 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate adults of all ages who work full- or part-time or juggle demanding career, family, and personal schedules.

Learn more about WilmU here or register to attend one of the University’s webinars. You will find information about academic programs, flexible scheduling options, tuition, admissions, student services, athletics, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coworker#Wilmington University#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
BUCKSCO.Today

The Reason Why Some People ‘Fail Up’ at Work

We have all encountered at least one person who screwed up badly and who we expected to get booted from the company soon after. Instead, they inexplicably continue to have a job, or more bafflingly, even get promoted. It can feel maddening to see, especially when you are working hard and not getting new opportunities.
JOBS
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy