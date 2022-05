This is huge for the Braves. According to MLBPipeline, Harris is Atlanta’s top prospect, Water’s is ranked third, and Shuster is ranked tenth. Harris looks to be Atlanta’s leadoff hitter of the future. I’d pump the brakes on him getting the call to the majors in 2022, but if he keeps this up, the Braves can’t keep him in the minors much longer, especially if they continue to struggle. I think he gets called up first out of this group, to Gwinnett of course.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO