Oxford, MS

Ole Miss outlasts MU as Tigers' road struggles continue

By Tanner Ludwig
 3 days ago

Missouri baseball kept fighting back, but Ole Miss had an answer every time in its 7-5 win. The Rebels were led by Kemp Alderman, who went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

On Friday in Oxford, Mississippi, the Tigers (25-18, 7-15 SEC) jumped out to a lead, scoring two runs in the first inning. But Ole Miss (25-19, 8-14) responded instantly, taking the lead and scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. A fielding error allowed two unearned runs to score in the inning.

The Rebels struck again in the third inning, when Alderman singled through the infield to extend Ole Miss' lead to two. Missouri tried to respond throughout the night, managing to get runners on base consistently, but was unable to score most of them. The Tigers stranded 12 runners, leaving plenty of opportunities on the basepaths, and it came back to bite them.

Not only did it strand more runners — Missouri actually outhit Ole Miss 12-7 — but it got only one extra-base hit, a two-run homer by Luke Mann. Meanwhile, the Rebels had three, including two homers.

Missouri used some of its best bullpen arms in this game, trying to start this important series with a win. The problem is since the Tigers were unable to get the win, they now are at a huge disadvantage going into the final two games. The Tigers will need to rely more heavily on an offense that didn't perform to its potential Friday.

Every time Missouri scored a run, Ole Miss countered by scoring runs of its own. The Tigers were never able to capture momentum, and ultimately it cost them the game.

Coming down the stretch of SEC play, every game matters. After Kentucky upset No. 1 Tennessee, Missouri sits last in the SEC and two spots away from the SEC Tournament. With only two more series after this one, the Tigers can't afford to drop the last two games against the Rebels. If they want to get into the tournament, they have to buck some concerning trends.

After Friday, Missouri has lost the first game of every SEC series it's played and has lost all 10 SEC road games.

