Elliott, IA

Elliott man arrested early Saturday morning; Red Oak man arrested on 2 warrants

 4 days ago

Sheriff’s officials in Montgomery County report a traffic stop at around 2:20-a.m. today (Saturday), in Elliott, resulted in the arrest of a man wanted on a Pottawattamie...

Multiple drug arrests during Saturday night Norfolk traffic stops

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Multiple people were arrested on drug charges over the weekend in Norfolk. On Saturday just before 6:30 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer reported observing a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Bradley R. Bussey of Norfolk. The officer knew Bussey and knew that his driver's license was suspended, NPD...
NORFOLK, NE
Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 26-year- old Dylan Elwood Taylor of Red Oak on two Page County warrants for Violation of Probation. Officers transported Taylor to the Page County Jail. Authorities held him on a $10,000 bond. Red Oak Police arrested 37-year-old Randon Daniel Phelps of Red Oak in...
RED OAK, IA
Montgomery County Woman wanted in Missouri arrested in Red Oak

(Red Oak) A Red Oak woman faces charges following a traffic stop on Monday night. Police conducted a traffic stop at 2nd Avenue and W. 3rd Streets in Red Oak and found 39-year-old Ronda Jean Allen of Red Oak had an active warrant out of Atchison County, Missouri for failure to appear on a charge of passing bad checks. Officers transported Allen to the Montgomery County Jail and charged her with fugitive from justice. She is held on a $1,500 bond or extradition to Missouri.
RED OAK, IA
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison

He's added more than 120 other muscle cars to his collection and it's right here in Omaha. 6 On Your Side: New funds available for COVID-19 impacted renters. The first two rounds of federal COVID cash for rental assistance topped 35 million dollars impacting more than $82,000 people across the metro.
OMAHA, NE
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Norfolk man arrested for domestic assault

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities were dispatched to a hospital emergency room in northeast Nebraska to investigate an assault on Saturday morning. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 6:39 a.m., they were dispatched to the hospital's ER, and after arriving at the hospital, officers were able to speak to the victim, who, they said, had visible injuries.
NORFOLK, NE
Driver of truck recovered from Cedar River identified

Noelridge Greenhouse in Cedar Rapids held its annual Mother's Day Showcase on Sunday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Adaptive keyboard helps Dubuque teen stay in the game after partial paralysis. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Dubuque teen is able to play video games still, despite...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

