Working in retirement can be an awesome way to stay active and engaged while filling your hours with structured activities and interaction with your coworkers. And of course, the money doesn’t hurt, either. Every little bit helps, and cash you earn from working is money you get without having to rely on Social Security or your savings to cover. On top of all that, there is some evidence that working longer may help people live longer as well.

