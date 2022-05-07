Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership orders all Afghan women to wear the all-covering burqa in public

Islam, a religion of peace, has been tainted by individuals that choose to label their cruelty as “Jihad” and justify the violence they cause in the world. It’s wrong and revolting and absolutely misleading.Women have the highest status and respect in Islam, something that many men, due to their chosen ignorance, ignore.The Quran says: “O you who believe! You are forbidden to inherit women against their will, and you should not treat them with harshness.” In fact, in many verses of the Quran, women and men are addressed as “believing men and women” to highlight the equality of both in...

SOCIETY ・ 10 MINUTES AGO