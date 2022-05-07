ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Brightline construction: Fort Pierce drivers should expect Avenue H detour beginning May 10

By Olivia McKelvey, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

FORT PIERCE — The railroad crossing at Avenue H will be closed 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through May 25 because of Brightline construction.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on U.S. 1 to Seaway Drive, then east to Second Street and continue north.

Westbound traffic will go south on Second Street to Seaway Drive, then west to U.S. 1, and continue north.

Completion of the 168-mile railroad extension from West Palm Beach to Orlando International Airport  — and the entire $4.5 billion project between downtown Miami and Orlando — still is about a year away. Brightline began running test trains between West Palm Beach and Brevard County Jan. 18.

The higher-speed passenger railroad is expected to travel between Miami and Orlando in 3 hours and 15 minutes at speed up to 110 mph.

Olivia McKelvey is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach her at olivia.mckelvey@tcpalm.com, 772-521-4380 and on Twitter @olivia_mckelvey.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Brightline construction: Fort Pierce drivers should expect Avenue H detour beginning May 10

