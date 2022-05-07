ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The luxury California mansion that featured in 'Big Little Lies' and 'Basic Instinct' just went on the market for over $30 million — take a look

By Abby Wallace
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYese_0fW1hIKP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCwHj_0fW1hIKP00
An aerial view of the Lodge at Spindrift.

Compass.

  • A luxury mansion in the Carmel Highlands, California, recently went on the market for $32.5  million.
  • The home has a gym, steam room, two-story library, and breakfast room enclosed in a glass atrium.
  • The mansion featured in HBO's "Big Little Lies" and the 1992 movie, "Basic Instinct."
A luxury coastal mansion with a price tag of $32.5 million recently went on sale in Carmel, California.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCLVr_0fW1hIKP00
The living room inside the Lodge at Spindrift.

Compass.

The Lodge at Spindrift features a gym, gourmet chef's kitchen, two-story library, and a breakfast room enclosed inside a glass atrium, according to the property's website.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBra3_0fW1hIKP00
The nook at the Lodge at Spindrift.

Compass.

The coastal mansion sits on 2.1 acres while the property itself stretches to 12,100 square feet. "In today's building market, you literally cannot replicate that type of size," Jonathan Spencer, the realtor who holds the property listing, told Insider.
An aerial view of the Lodge at Spindrift.

Compass.

The property was originally built in 1983 but underwent renovations in 1996, 1998, and 2005, according to Spencer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QoyOD_0fW1hIKP00
The master bedroom inside the Lodge at Spindrift.

Compass.

The mansion's current owner — who purchased the property in 2018 — completed a "multi-million dollar remodel" of the home, Spencer told Insider.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rxIq_0fW1hIKP00
A firepit at the Lodge at Spindrift.

Compass.

The owner added a gym, sauna, eight high-definition TVs, and three new central seating areas with fire pits. New pool equipment, a hot tub, and upgraded landscaping with lighting, wifi, and speakers were also added to the property.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7CdU_0fW1hIKP00
The property has outdoor dining space.

Compass.

The property's listing price has been increased from $26.6 million to $32.5 million to include all existing furniture, electronics, and artwork. "The furnishings are in the seven figure range," said Spencer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnmnp_0fW1hIKP00
The property also features a library.

Compass.

Spencer said that the property's valuation meant only a small group of individuals would be able to purchase it. "For this price point, you have two thousand people in the world that can afford this type of property," he told Insider.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSJdR_0fW1hIKP00
The view from the Lodge at Spindrift.

Compass.

"Over the past five years, numerous high net worth buyers have invested in this stretch of oceanfront real estate. In some cases they pour $20 - $30 million into new construction after purchasing the land for between $10 - $20 million," Spencer said. "These properties are the best of the best, the smart money is coming to this coastline for its beauty, tranquility and connection to nature," he added.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33e8KJ_0fW1hIKP00
The view from the property.

Compass.

He said that the "two main buying pools" are celebrities and wealthy individuals in the technology sector, who are attracted to the "privacy and exclusivity" of the Carmel Highlands.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoQYU_0fW1hIKP00
The exterior of the Lodge at Spindrift.

Compass.

Spencer said he expected the eventual buyer to be from the technology sector due to the property's proximity to both Silicon Valley and Los Angeles. "You're in a good central location between two of the major technology hubs in America," he said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mZ6W_0fW1hIKP00
Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, which is around 80 miles from the Carmel Highlands.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

The price per square foot for a property on the oceanfront in the Highlands ranges between $2,000 - $6,000 dollars per square foot, but most properties exchange hands for around $2,000 - $3,000 per square foot, Spencer said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYngl_0fW1hIKP00
A view from the Lodge at Spindrift.

Compass.

The Lodge at Spindrift is currently the most expensive home for sale on the Carmel coastline on a list price basis, according to Spencer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypfmT_0fW1hIKP00
The property has an oceanfront firepit.

Compass.

The house has previously been used as a filming location, most recently featuring as a backdrop in HBO's "Big Little Lies."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpkW4_0fW1hIKP00
The Big Little Lies cast at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California in 2018.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.

The Lodge at Spindrift was also used as the setting for the home of Sharon Stone's character, Catherine Trammel, the 1992 film "Basic Instinct."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJFN2_0fW1hIKP00
On the set of Basic Instinct, which was filmed in the Lodge at Spindrift.

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images.

The house has undergone several renovations since it was used for filming, but parts are still recognizable from the movie. "If you know the house intimately, you can still tell what room they were in," Spencer said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVhk1_0fW1hIKP00
On the set of Basic Instinct, which was filmed at the Lodge at Spindrift.

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
City
Cupertino, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Spencer
Apartment Therapy

Erin Napier’s Patterned Couch Is the Perfect Statement Piece

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. On May 1, Erin Napier shared an incredibly heartfelt Instagram post about watching her daughter Helen grow up and become more and more like her every day. “Isn’t it wild to watch yourself as a child relived through your own kids? Helen is me,” she wrote in the caption, jokingly adding, “Lord, help us through the teenage years. Amen.”
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Cozy $485 Redo for a 1980s-Era “Ugly Eyesore” Bathroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When guests come over, you want to your entryway to make a strong impression (see these 12 ideas for doing just that), but you might also want to give a little love to your guest bathroom, which is often the second stop a visitor will make after they walk in the door.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Little Lies#Furniture#Compass#Furnishings#Housing List#Spindrift#Hbo#Multi Million Dollar
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a Boho-Style Redo for $180

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Ali Wong Turns a Basic Basement and Backyard Into the Ultimate Indoor-Outdoor Living Space

While comedian Ali Wong is at the top of her game right now, she credits much of her early success to her best friend, Citadelle, whose tireless support helped her when she first started out in Los Angeles. In the most recent episode of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU,” Ali decided to give her friend the backyard and basement renovation of her dreams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Apartment Therapy

This $5 Paint Project Barely Takes Any Time or Effort, But the Payoff Is Huge

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to home transformations, it’s hard to beat the power of paint. A cold-feeling room can get a cozy upgrade with a couple coats of dark paint, or a dated-looking space can get a fresh and modern update with just the right shade of white.
HOME & GARDEN
Business Insider

Business Insider

488K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy