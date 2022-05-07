The luxury California mansion that featured in 'Big Little Lies' and 'Basic Instinct' just went on the market for over $30 million — take a look
By Abby Wallace
Business Insider
3 days ago
A luxury mansion in the Carmel Highlands, California, recently went on the market for $32.5 million.
The home has a gym, steam room, two-story library, and breakfast room enclosed in a glass atrium.
The mansion featured in HBO's "Big Little Lies" and the 1992 movie, "Basic Instinct."
A luxury coastal mansion with a price tag of $32.5 million recently went on sale in Carmel, California. The Lodge at Spindrift features a gym, gourmet chef's kitchen, two-story library, and a breakfast room enclosed inside a glass atrium, according to the property's website. The coastal mansion sits on 2.1 acres while the property itself stretches to 12,100 square feet. "In today's building market, you literally cannot replicate that type of size," Jonathan Spencer, the realtor who holds the property listing, told Insider. The property was originally built in 1983 but underwent renovations in 1996, 1998, and 2005, according to Spencer. The mansion's current owner — who purchased the property in 2018 — completed a "multi-million dollar remodel" of the home, Spencer told Insider. The owner added a gym, sauna, eight high-definition TVs, and three new central seating areas with fire pits. New pool equipment, a hot tub, and upgraded landscaping with lighting, wifi, and speakers were also added to the property. The property's listing price has been increased from $26.6 million to $32.5 million to include all existing furniture, electronics, and artwork. "The furnishings are in the seven figure range," said Spencer. Spencer said that the property's valuation meant only a small group of individuals would be able to purchase it. "For this price point, you have two thousand people in the world that can afford this type of property," he told Insider. "Over the past five years, numerous high net worth buyers have invested in this stretch of oceanfront real estate. In some cases they pour $20 - $30 million into new construction after purchasing the land for between $10 - $20 million," Spencer said. "These properties are the best of the best, the smart money is coming to this coastline for its beauty, tranquility and connection to nature," he added. He said that the "two main buying pools" are celebrities and wealthy individuals in the technology sector, who are attracted to the "privacy and exclusivity" of the Carmel Highlands. Spencer said he expected the eventual buyer to be from the technology sector due to the property's proximity to both Silicon Valley and Los Angeles. "You're in a good central location between two of the major technology hubs in America," he said. The price per square foot for a property on the oceanfront in the Highlands ranges between $2,000 - $6,000 dollars per square foot, but most properties exchange hands for around $2,000 - $3,000 per square foot, Spencer said. The Lodge at Spindrift is currently the most expensive home for sale on the Carmel coastline on a list price basis, according to Spencer. The house has previously been used as a filming location, most recently featuring as a backdrop in HBO's "Big Little Lies." The Lodge at Spindrift was also used as the setting for the home of Sharon Stone's character, Catherine Trammel, the 1992 film "Basic Instinct." The house has undergone several renovations since it was used for filming, but parts are still recognizable from the movie. "If you know the house intimately, you can still tell what room they were in," Spencer said. Read the original article on Business Insider
