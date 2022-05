I had the pleasure of receiving an award this past month (given in January but done virtually at the time thanks to the then-ongoing COVID crisis) that is very special to me. Ten years ago, we embarked on the project to stabilize and maintain Historic Lock 19 in Vischer Ferry, and it has been kept in good shape ever since. Too often, grants are given, and people win awards for projects that stop being taken care of when the money runs out and they aren’t much to look at a decade later. Not so this one. Our stewardship and ongoing maintenance have kept this site clean, safe, and accessible to the public.

WATERFORD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO