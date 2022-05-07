ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Who is G Flip? Everything you need to know about Chrishell Stause’s new flame

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wgbf_0fW1ge5Y00

Selling Sunset ’s Chrishell Stause has confirmed she is dating non-binary rapper, G Flip .

In the reunion episode following the fifth season of the hit Netflix reality show, Stause said: “You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life.

“So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.

“They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them [pronouns], and they are an extremely talented musician.”

Stause was previously dating her Selling Sunset co-star, Jason Oppenheim, and previously went through a very public divorce from ex-husband, This Is Us actor, Justin Hartley, in 2019.

Who is G Flip?

G Flip’s real name is Georgia Claire Flipo. They are a 27-year-old Australian singer who signed with independent record label Future Classic in 2018.

The singer can play the bass, guitar, drums and keys, and is a songwriter too.

They were nominated for three ARIA awards in 2019 (the Australian equivalent of the Grammys), with their debut album About You nominated for breakthrough artist and independent release.

How did Chrishell Satuse and G Flip meet?

Stause revealed that she and G Flip met on the set of the musician’s new video for their upcoming single, “Get Me Outta Here”.

Of the romance, Stause said in the reunion episode that she was “probably as surprised as anyone”.

“Just because nothing’s changed for me. I’m still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human,” she added.

“I hear people talk about these things and [say] ‘I knew from a young age’, and that’s not me. I’m just very open to good energy and I don’t know what my future holds, but it is a complicated issue to talk about.”

What has G Flip said about being non-binary?

G Flip recently posted about being non-binary to Instagram, sharing their response when they were asked how it felt to be non-binary by a kid’s TV show.

A screenshot of a Tweet by G Flip read: “If strawberries were girls and blueberries were boys and you put them in a blender, you’d get a gender smoothie. I am a gender smoothie.”

In their caption of the post, they added: “For every non binary person it is different, personally I feel like a gender smoothie tho [sic].”

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Hartley
Person
Jason Oppenheim
Person
Chrishell Stause
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Flame#Sunset#Selling Sunset Co Star#Gflip#Australian
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s kids made her sweatpants for Mother’s Day

Kim Kardashian’s four children are budding artists. The reality star is used to receiving extravagant gifts for major holidays — both from estranged husband Kanye West and her famous family — but it’s her kids who get the most creative. On Sunday, Kardashian, 41, revealed that North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm decorated a set of gray sweats with their own artwork. On the pants, Saint, 6, drew a colorful scene of himself with his mom, Chicago, 4, sketched a pink flower and heart, and the siblings traced 3-year-old Psalm’s hand near the waistband. The sweatshirt was entirely North’s creation, with the 8-year-old labeling the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Gives 1st Sneak Peek Of Wedding Dress & Introduces New Kitten

Britney Spears, 40, is getting prepared for her upcoming wedding to fiance Sam Asghari and her latest Instagram post shows it! The singer, who is expecting her third child, shared a snapshot of her new cat Wendy sitting on the veil of her wedding dress on May 7 and added a caption to let her fans know it was a sneak peek of the epic piece. “Introducing Wendy 🐈 !!! It’s MEOW time boys and girls 😬 And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress 👰🏼‍♀️ !!!” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra shares first photograph of baby Malti with emotional revelation

Priyanka Chopra left fans emotional on Mother's Day when she shared the first photograph of her newborn daughter, Malti Marie, with Nick Jonas. While the heartwarming family photograph covered Malti's face with a heart emoji, Priyanka took this as an opportunity to pay tribute to mothers out there while revealing the devastating road that got them to this point.
WORLD
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

642K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy