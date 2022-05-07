Who is G Flip? Everything you need to know about Chrishell Stause’s new flame

Selling Sunset ’s Chrishell Stause has confirmed she is dating non-binary rapper, G Flip .

In the reunion episode following the fifth season of the hit Netflix reality show, Stause said: “You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life.

“So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.

“They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them [pronouns], and they are an extremely talented musician.”

Stause was previously dating her Selling Sunset co-star, Jason Oppenheim, and previously went through a very public divorce from ex-husband, This Is Us actor, Justin Hartley, in 2019.

Who is G Flip?

G Flip’s real name is Georgia Claire Flipo. They are a 27-year-old Australian singer who signed with independent record label Future Classic in 2018.

The singer can play the bass, guitar, drums and keys, and is a songwriter too.

They were nominated for three ARIA awards in 2019 (the Australian equivalent of the Grammys), with their debut album About You nominated for breakthrough artist and independent release.

How did Chrishell Satuse and G Flip meet?

Stause revealed that she and G Flip met on the set of the musician’s new video for their upcoming single, “Get Me Outta Here”.

Of the romance, Stause said in the reunion episode that she was “probably as surprised as anyone”.

“Just because nothing’s changed for me. I’m still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human,” she added.

“I hear people talk about these things and [say] ‘I knew from a young age’, and that’s not me. I’m just very open to good energy and I don’t know what my future holds, but it is a complicated issue to talk about.”

What has G Flip said about being non-binary?

G Flip recently posted about being non-binary to Instagram, sharing their response when they were asked how it felt to be non-binary by a kid’s TV show.

A screenshot of a Tweet by G Flip read: “If strawberries were girls and blueberries were boys and you put them in a blender, you’d get a gender smoothie. I am a gender smoothie.”

In their caption of the post, they added: “For every non binary person it is different, personally I feel like a gender smoothie tho [sic].”