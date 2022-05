LEE TWP. — A new Lee Township board met for the first time Monday, with two members of the former Lee Township board in attendance. Former board members Kristy Gustafson and Darla Rippee sat in the audience of the first township board meeting following a May 3 vote by residents to recall them from their elected positions. Meanwhile, residents in attendance gathered near the hall's kitchen for donuts and popcorn, which was popped fresh in the township hall, after being purchased by the new supervisor.

