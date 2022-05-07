ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool have been 'ignoring tiredness' recently

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that his Liverpool players have been 'ignoring tiredness' during their recent spate of...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Football Games#Reds#The Champions League#Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

540
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy