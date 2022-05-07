Fox News host doesn't understand why a pregnant women would get an important job

Let it never be said that you don't get nuanced and thought-provoking debates on Fox News as proven by a recent statement by Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade.

On Thursday, the host of Fox's morning show went on a rant about the Disinformation Governance Board, a new board created by Homeland Security, which will attempt to stop the spread of Russian disinformation in the United States.

The leader of the unit is misinformation expert Nina Jankowicz who has previously worked on programs studying Russia and Belarus for the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs and also advised the Ukrainian government.

While she is more than qualified to do her job, Kilmeade couldn't understand why she had been given the position due to what's going on in her womb.

The 58-year-old presenter said: "Let's talk about this, something new that kind of got sprung on us last week. For the last few months, we have had a disinformation czar and a unit within the Homeland Security Department. And even Mayorkas said on Sunday, yeah, I probably could have rolled that out a little bit better.

"Then, we find out who is in charge of it, and this woman that's in charge of it, Nina Jankowicz, who's about eight-and-a-half-months pregnant, so I'm not sure how you get a job and then you just – you can't do a job for three months. I'm not faulting her, but I don't know why you would give someone a job that you think is so important."

Kilmeade's co-host Ainsley Earhardt seemed a little puzzled by his criticism and asked him how long she had been in the job to which he answered: "About two months, it looks like."

Earhardt then pushed back on Kilmeade's comments saying: "I'll defend her on that one, Brian. She has the right to have a baby and have maternity leave."

This is far from the first time that Kilmeade has made comments about Jankowicz and her pregnancy. Just last month he said: "If you’re going to take over a brand new bureau, shouldn’t you not need maternity leave the first few weeks in? Just saying."



Discriminating against a woman because she is pregnant? Not a great look Brian, just saying.

