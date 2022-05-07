ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nvidia fined £4.4 million for hiding how many GPUs were sold to crypto miners

By Ishraq Subhan
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNvidia has been fined $5.5 million (£4.4 million) following an investigation by the United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which found Nvidia failed to properly disclose the impact of crypto mining in sales of its gaming GPUs. A statement was issued by the SEC last night...

www.nme.com

