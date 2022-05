BEDFORD, N.Y. -- Some parents in Westchester County are outraged after photos of special needs students using the bathroom at school were allegedly spread on social media. One mother sat down with CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis on Monday to share her concerns. "This has been really difficult for my family," Karen Close said. Close has been struggling since learning a compromising photo was taken of her son, Jonathan, who has autism, and other special needs students while using the restroom at Fox Lane High School. "In the photos, the students who took these pictures went in the bathroom, took it...

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO