Love of a lioness. Southborough firefighter recalled for fierce loyalty

MEDWAY — St. Joseph Church was filled with the sounds of sniffling and quiet sobs — but also a bit of laughter — as James Moulton offered words of remembrance about his daughter, Lisa Thompson, during her funeral Mass Friday.

“The outpouring of words over the last week just cemented in my mind that people knew and loved the Lisa I knew," Moulton said in his eulogy. "An amazing woman, wife, mother and daughter, sister, coworker and friend, but most of all my daughter, who was taken away too soon."

Thompson, 38, of Medway, died unexpectedly April 29, as result of a medical condition. Hired by Southborough in November, she was six months into fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming a full-time firefighter.

Moulton was moved by the turnout.

“I’d like to thank you all for coming today to say, 'See you later,' to my daughter — and I say, 'See you later,' because I know she’s up in heaven looking down over us all, with her great pa, her grandpa and cousin, and they’re having a heck of a time,” he said.

Thompson leaves her husband, Millis Police Officer Craig Thompson; two children, 14-year-old Dylan and 3-year-old Bentley; and many other family members and friends.

Moulton said his daughter would have been “floored” by the support and attention — and that she was the type of person who would have loved all the “pomp and circumstance” from uniformed firefighters and police officers, her service family.

Before the funeral Mass, several police and fire departments led a procession from Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home on Barber Street around the corner to the Village Street church. Afterward, they lined up outside St. Joseph as the Southborough Fire Department conducted a final alarm and presented Thompson's family with her helmet.

Moulton recalled his daughter as “a talker,” who would always get her message across. She was a single-minded questioner, too, especially when Moulton visited to help fix things.

“Something that should take 10 minutes took me about four hours," said Moulton, who lives in Hudson, New Hampshire. "But she wouldn’t have to ask me again — because she’d be able to do it herself, and she’d just add that to her toolbelt and off we’d go."

Moulton described his daughter as loyal, fiercely protective and sometimes stubborn — but for the right reasons.

“She was loving and caring of everyone around her — perhaps to a fault, as sometimes she forgot to take care of herself while helping others,” he said. “But by all means, do not interfere, or challenge, or especially endanger those around her she loved if you valued your well-being. She would protect them like a lioness.”

Speaking to family, Moulton said they would work through their sorrow together.

“If you start getting sad," he said, "just think of some goofball thing that happened in the past with Lisa, and that will put a smile on her face.”

“Bentley, I see that my speech has put you to sleep,” Moulton joked toward Thompson's 3-year-old son, and then, in a more somber tone added, “Your mommy fought really hard to bring you into this world, and you will always be mommy’s baby.”

To her older son, Dylan, Moulton advised cherishing the good memories, and knowing that his mother is “guiding and grooving for you up in heaven.”

“She loved you so much — because she told me so, all the time,” he said. “When you have a difficult decision to make in the future, just take a deep breath and think, what would mom tell me to do?”

To Craig Thompson, Moulton said he was the best thing that ever happened to Lisa, especially for the love and support he offered as she pursued her dream of becoming a firefighter.

“The coming days, weeks, months and even years will be tough in many ways, but you know you have your family to support you, and we will help you in any way we can,” Moulton said. “You just need to ask, and we will be there — and sometimes we will be there even when you don’t want us there. You and the boys are the number one priority for us now, and you should never have to want for a thing, ever.”

According to Thompson's obituary , she had a lifetime commitment to service through the gift of organ donation. A private burial will be held later, and guests were invited to gather at the Medway VFW for a reception after Friday's Mass.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, a GoFundMe to help cover costs for Thompson’s husband and their sons had raised more than $46,000 .

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in her name to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston .

