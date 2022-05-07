ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Remembering Naomi Judd With These Five Beloved Songs From The Judds

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

The Judds, comprised of mother and daughter Wynonna and Naomi Judd, is one of the most successful country music duos.

In 1979, Naomi Judd moved herself and her daughters Wynonna and Ashley to Franklin where she took a job as a nurse at Williamson Medical Center. It was an encounter at her job where she met producer Brett Maher whose daughter had been a patient at the hospital. Maher began working with the duo and helped them acquire a recording deal with RCA/Curb records.

The music world has been mourning the loss of Naomi Judd, who died on Saturday, April 30th, one day ahead of The Judds induction into The Country Music Hall of Fame.

In honor of The Judds musical legacy, we compiled a list of some of our favorite songs by the duo.

Mama He’s Crazy

This was The Judds’ first number one hit. Written by Kenny Dell, the song stayed at number one for 14 weeks. It also helped them score their first GRAMMY for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Rockin’ with the Rhythm of the Rain

This song became The Judds’ seventh number one. Written by Brent Maher and Don Schlitz, the two songwriters wrote the song in 45 minutes. Maher said the inspiration for the song came when he drove up to The Judds’ home in Franklin where he’d often find them sitting on the porch as the rain came down on the tin roof – songfacts.com.

Why Not Me

In 1985, this catchy tune garnered The Judds their second GRAMMY for Single of the Year. Written by Brent Maher, Harlan Howard, and Sonny Throckmorton. While Throckmorton had the basis of the song, it was Howard who used The Judds personalities as inspiration for the song – Classic Country Music Stories

Grandpa (Tell Me ’bout the Good Ole Days)

Winning a GRAMMY in 1986 in Country/Duo Vocal Group and Country Songwriting Category for songwriter Jamie O’Hara, it’s a heartwarming story about the good ole days.

Love Can Build a Bridge

This song was written by Naomi Judd, Paul Overstreet, and John Barlow Jarvis. The Judds recently performed the song at the CMT Awards in April after announcing their reunion tour.

The post Remembering Naomi Judd With These Five Beloved Songs From The Judds appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
MENTAL HEALTH
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Franklin, TN
Entertainment
City
Franklin, TN
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harlan Howard
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Don Schlitz
Person
Paul Overstreet
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Music Group#The Judds#Music Hall#Williamson Medical Center#Rca Curb Records#Harl
hotnewhiphop.com

Vivica A. Fox Calls Kevin Samuels's Death "Karma"

Vivica A. Fox had no kind words for Kevin Samuels after his death when asked about the polarizing YouTuber during a recent episode of Cocktails with Queens. Fox remarked that his death was "karma" for his hypocritical behavior during life. "This man was a hypocrite, in my honest opinion. He...
CELEBRITIES
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
412
Followers
965
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy