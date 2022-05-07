Remembering Naomi Judd With These Five Beloved Songs From The Judds

The Judds, comprised of mother and daughter Wynonna and Naomi Judd, is one of the most successful country music duos.

In 1979, Naomi Judd moved herself and her daughters Wynonna and Ashley to Franklin where she took a job as a nurse at Williamson Medical Center. It was an encounter at her job where she met producer Brett Maher whose daughter had been a patient at the hospital. Maher began working with the duo and helped them acquire a recording deal with RCA/Curb records.

The music world has been mourning the loss of Naomi Judd, who died on Saturday, April 30th, one day ahead of The Judds induction into The Country Music Hall of Fame.

In honor of The Judds musical legacy, we compiled a list of some of our favorite songs by the duo.

Mama He’s Crazy

This was The Judds’ first number one hit. Written by Kenny Dell, the song stayed at number one for 14 weeks. It also helped them score their first GRAMMY for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Rockin’ with the Rhythm of the Rain

This song became The Judds’ seventh number one. Written by Brent Maher and Don Schlitz, the two songwriters wrote the song in 45 minutes. Maher said the inspiration for the song came when he drove up to The Judds’ home in Franklin where he’d often find them sitting on the porch as the rain came down on the tin roof – songfacts.com.

Why Not Me

In 1985, this catchy tune garnered The Judds their second GRAMMY for Single of the Year. Written by Brent Maher, Harlan Howard, and Sonny Throckmorton. While Throckmorton had the basis of the song, it was Howard who used The Judds personalities as inspiration for the song – Classic Country Music Stories

Grandpa (Tell Me ’bout the Good Ole Days)

Winning a GRAMMY in 1986 in Country/Duo Vocal Group and Country Songwriting Category for songwriter Jamie O’Hara, it’s a heartwarming story about the good ole days.

Love Can Build a Bridge

This song was written by Naomi Judd, Paul Overstreet, and John Barlow Jarvis. The Judds recently performed the song at the CMT Awards in April after announcing their reunion tour.

