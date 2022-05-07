Jason “Fletch” Fletcher

BLOUNTVILLE - Floyd Thomas “Tom” Ricketts, age 83, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born October 16, 1938 in Sullivan, West Virginia, a son of the late Floyd E. and Mildred Daniels Ricketts. Tom retired from Eastman Chemical and was a member of Colonial Heights Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Floyd Ricketts, II; and sisters, Katy Thompson, Johanna Roebuck and Margaret Crum.
