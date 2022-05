KINGSPORT - Anna Ruth Lewis, age 87, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 6, 2022 at NHC in Johnson City. She was born in Pennington Gap, VA. She was formerly employed at Jake Chinsky Store in Pennington Gap, VA; Kress Department Store of Kingsport TN; ITT North Electric of Gray TN; and Arcata Graphics of Kingsport TN. She was formerly a member of Liberty Baptist Church of Church Hill; and was currently a member of Beulah Baptist Church of Kingsport TN. More importantly, she had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, having received Him as her Lord and Savior at age 8.

