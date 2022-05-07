ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Gerrell Lequieu

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerrell Lequieu, 87, much-beloved wife and mother, passed away unexpectedly May 3, 2022. Gerrell was born on October 2, 1934 to Jess and Martha Honeycutt in Buladean, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother Emma Honeycutt and her...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Zelma Morrell Mitchell

Zelma Morrell Mitchell, 98, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Zelma was very independent, strong willed, determined, loving and caring. She attended Oakwood Forest Christian Church where she sang in the choir, and she was a member of Priscilla Circle. Zelma worked for 60 years in the banking industry, and she enjoyed gardening, quilting, embroidery and being a caregiver.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sherry Bell

FALL BRANCH - Sherry Bell, 74, of Fall Branch, went to join her mother on Mother’s Day in Heaven, with their Lord and Savior, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Born in Kingsport, she had resided most of her life in Fall Branch. Sherry graduated from Fall Branch High School and worked at the Kingsport Press, and later at Food City in Kingsport. Sherry was a member of Oak Glen Baptist Church.
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Anna Ruth Lewis

KINGSPORT - Anna Ruth Lewis, age 87, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 6, 2022 at NHC in Johnson City. She was born in Pennington Gap, VA. She was formerly employed at Jake Chinsky Store in Pennington Gap, VA; Kress Department Store of Kingsport TN; ITT North Electric of Gray TN; and Arcata Graphics of Kingsport TN. She was formerly a member of Liberty Baptist Church of Church Hill; and was currently a member of Beulah Baptist Church of Kingsport TN. More importantly, she had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, having received Him as her Lord and Savior at age 8.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kristie Juanita Steele Hoard

Kristie Juanita Steele Hoard was born June 9, 1971 in Kingsport, TN. She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. Kristie was known to us as "Suga Bear" and always had a beautiful smile and a big heart. Most importantly, she loved her family. Kristie was preceded in death by her father,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Beth Prewitt Taylor

KINGSPORT - Beth Prewitt Taylor, 50, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 6, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born June 27, 1971, in Birmingham, AL. Beth had served as a waitress at several area restaurants before becoming disabled. She was a member of...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sally Ann Laster

CHURCH HILL - Sally Ann Laster, 78, of Church Hill, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Lee Barstow Wells and Ethel Trent Wells. Sally enjoyed her flower gardens and listening to music. She found adventure in...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Richard A. Cowden

KINGSPORT - Richard A. Cowden, 73, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. Born November 12, 1948, he resided in Kingsport, TN and was a 1967 graduate of Lynn View High School. He served as an E6 Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy for 23 years (Vietnam through Desert Storm). Following his time in the Navy, Richard worked as an over the road truck driver for 23 years. He was a member of The American Legion Post 3 and Fleet Reserve Association. Richard will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His service to our country, God and family will not be forgotten.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeffery Lynn Haynes

YUMA, VA – Jeffery Lynn Haynes, 66, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 11, 1956 in Sullivan County, TN, the son of the late Charles (Shorty) and Claudia Haynes. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Charles Scott Haynes.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Claudio Carlin

KINGSPORT - Claudio Carlin, 91, of Kingsport, TN, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. Born in Umago Istria, Italy, he immigrated to the U.S. and resided in Kingsport since 1956. He was founder of Custom Floors by Carlin, from which he retired in 2008 at the age of 78. His artistic skills adorn many homes in the tri-cities area. His passion for soccer “the beautiful game” started with his playing days in Trieste, Italy. Claudio is often referred to as Kingsport’s Godfather of Soccer. He was instrumental in the establishment of the sport for the area’s youth and the organization of Kingsport Youth Soccer Association. Claudio coached at many levels, from youth instructional to college. He was dedicated to two successful KYSA travel teams known as Cosmos. Claudio was recognized for his efforts with two Paul Harris Fellow Awards by local Rotary Club. He was one of the two original inductees into Tennessee State Soccer Association Hall of Fame. Claudio was an active member of Lynn Garden Optimist Club and St. Dominic’s Men’s Club.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald Gonce

KINGSPORT - Donald Gonce, 81, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Foister Brown Gonce and Mary Bell (Wood) Gonce-Webb. The Gonce family will gather to share memories and meet friends on Thursday,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dora "Tommy" Cox

KINGSPORT - Dora "Tommy" Cox, 89, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday May 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Thomas and Bertha (Collins) Hurd. Dora was a loved and cherished member of her community. Dora had a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brenda Kay Riner

KINGSPORT - Brenda Kay Riner, 68, of Kingsport, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Thomas West in Nashville after a brief illness. Born in Kingsport where she resided most of her life, Brenda was a 1972 graduate of Lynn View High School. She retired from Brock Services in 2016 after many years of service. Brenda was an active member of the Apostolic Church.
KINGSPORT, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Jimmy Adkins

MORRISTOWN - Jimmy Adkins, age 74, of Morristown, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022. He was a native of Big Stone Gap, Virginia. He retired from the United States Marine Corp after 30 years of service and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and a Purple Heart recipient.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Marilyn Myers

ROGERSVILLE - Marilyn Myers, age 87, of Rogersville, passed away on May 8, 2022 at her home in Rogersville. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 pm May 12, 2022 in McKinney Cemetery, officiated by Andy Willis.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joe E. Anderson

BLOUNTVILLE - Joe E. Anderson, age 87, of Blountville, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, May 6, 2022. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather and instrumental in the lives of his family and adored his grandchildren. The family will receive friends...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hugh “Hughie” Allen Wallen

KINGSPORT - Hugh “Hughie” Allen Wallen, 58 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Hughie was born October 23, 1963, to Edward and Virgie France Wallen. On February 29, 1996, Hughie married his best friend and love of his life, Kaye Smith, and after sharing a beautiful life together, she survives.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Floyd Thomas “Tom” Ricketts

BLOUNTVILLE - Floyd Thomas “Tom” Ricketts, age 83, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born October 16, 1938 in Sullivan, West Virginia, a son of the late Floyd E. and Mildred Daniels Ricketts. Tom retired from Eastman Chemical and was a member of Colonial Heights Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Floyd Ricketts, II; and sisters, Katy Thompson, Johanna Roebuck and Margaret Crum.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vicki Hunley

SURGOINSVILLE – Vicki Hunley, 65, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her residence. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Elm Springs Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:30 AM to go in procession.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnny B. Seal

CHURCH HILL – Johnny B. Seal entered into his father’s mansion on Sunday, May 8, 2022. He was born in Treadway in Hawkins County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Seal; sisters, Marie Chappell and Wanda Rogers; infant sister, Dorothy Nadine; brothers, Jack Seal and Bud Seals; parents, Charlie and Helen Seal.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jack Wesley Satterfield

KINGSPORT - Jack Satterfield, 80, of Kingsport, went home on Friday, May 6, 2022. He was born in Johnson City, TN on May 15, 1941 to the late Minnie Cordelia Snowden and Tony Jack Satterfield. Jack joined the US Air Force after graduating from Boones Creek High School. After serving, he worked for Eastman Chemical and IBM. After retiring, he started his own business, Satterfield Business System. In his free time, Jack enjoyed his family, genealogy and studying history. He was a long time member of West View Missionary Baptist Church in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN

