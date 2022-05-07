Gerrell Lequieu

KINGSPORT - Richard A. Cowden, 73, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. Born November 12, 1948, he resided in Kingsport, TN and was a 1967 graduate of Lynn View High School. He served as an E6 Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy for 23 years (Vietnam through Desert Storm). Following his time in the Navy, Richard worked as an over the road truck driver for 23 years. He was a member of The American Legion Post 3 and Fleet Reserve Association. Richard will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His service to our country, God and family will not be forgotten.
Comments / 0