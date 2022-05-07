Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.

One of the most arresting lines in Justice Samuel Alito’s 98-page draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade is a footnote that didn’t really surface until the weekend. A throwaway footnote on page 34 of the draft cites data from the CDC showing that in 2002, nearly 1 million women were seeking to adopt children, “whereas the domestic supply of infants relinquished at birth or within the first month of life and available to be adopted has become virtually nonexistent.” In response to the outrage and some misinformation, the conservative legal industrial complex went to great lengths to downplay it as a trivial footnote in a draft opinion; that Alito was citing the CDC and not himself; and that the note appears in a roundup of “people are saying” type arguments against abortion.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO