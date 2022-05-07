ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.

By Jim Newell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s politics newsletter that’s trying to “spice things up” by having a different COVID-infected staffer write it each week. [Editor’s note: True story.]. This...

The Horrifying Implications of Alito’s Most Alarming Footnote

One of the most arresting lines in Justice Samuel Alito’s 98-page draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade is a footnote that didn’t really surface until the weekend. A throwaway footnote on page 34 of the draft cites data from the CDC showing that in 2002, nearly 1 million women were seeking to adopt children, “whereas the domestic supply of infants relinquished at birth or within the first month of life and available to be adopted has become virtually nonexistent.” In response to the outrage and some misinformation, the conservative legal industrial complex went to great lengths to downplay it as a trivial footnote in a draft opinion; that Alito was citing the CDC and not himself; and that the note appears in a roundup of “people are saying” type arguments against abortion.
Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
How Connecticut Became an Abortion Safe Haven

In the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating that Roe v. Wade will soon be a thing of the past, some states are rushing to fortify the right to an abortion within their borders. Nowhere has gone as far as Connecticut, though, which has expanded the field of people permitted to perform abortions and created legal protections for anyone who aids in the procedure. But will it make a difference when abortion will likely soon be outlawed in half the country?
U.S. House passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package with broad bipartisan support

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to provide an additional $40 billion in economic, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine as its troops continue fighting back against Russia’s invasion. The legislation, released just hours before, now goes to the U.S. Senate, where leaders hope to quickly send the bill to President Joe Biden’s […] The post U.S. House passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package with broad bipartisan support appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
