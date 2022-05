GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Eastbound I-196 at Market Avenue will close for nearly two years starting in October as part of a major bridge replacement project. During the closure, which will last from October 2022 to July 2024, eastbound I-196 traffic will still be able to exit at Market Avenue and re-enter at the next on-ramp at Lake Michigan Drive.

