ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

Severe weather topples wall at NC facility

WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NgANb_0fW1bIyJ00

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) — A wall at a North Carolina distribution center was ripped apart by a severe storm on Friday, but none of the 30 workers inside the facility was hurt, an official said.

Orange County Emergency Services Director Kirby Sunders said high winds, possibly a tornado, struck the Gildan Distribution Center in Mebane at around 5:18 p.m. Saunders said 30 employees were inside the distribution center when the winds ripped off large chunks of an exterior wall.

Saunders also said the storm caused damage to several natural gas lines. In all, three buildings were damaged in Mebane, he said.

The weather service also reported half-dollar-sized hail and 60 mph (96 km/h) wind gusts near Raleigh-Durham International Airport just before 4 p.m., but there were no immediate reports of damages.

Lightning strikes also sparked fires at two separate locations, WNCN reported. One fire was reported just before 4 p.m. at a home in Durham. Lightning caused another fire at a home on the northern edge of Raleigh. Lightning also damaged a Durham apartment building, but there was no fire, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Three arrested, charged in Jacksonville bank break-in

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after officials said they broke into a bank and stole a vehicle in Jacksonville on Thursday. Christopher Rhodes, 25, of Pacer Lane in Jacksonville was arrested along with Michael Bonnette, 20, of Pony Farm Road, in Jacksonville and Jamari Bonds, 21, of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NC
Sports
City
Mebane, NC
County
Orange County, NC
Mebane, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Orange County, NC
Government
WSLS

Tornado Watch canceled in our area

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Everything is all clear and the tornado watch has been canceled in our area. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. Friday for the yellow-shaded counties in the map you see above. Remember that a watch means severe weather/tornadoes are...
ROANOKE, VA
UPI News

Major damage reported from confirmed tornado near Durham, N.C.

May 7 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service reported major damage a few miles west of Durham, North Carolina, following a confirmed tornado on Friday evening, including damage to one building where at least 30 people were taking shelter. A strong line of storms entered Orange County just before 5...
DURHAM, NC
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Lightning Strikes#Ap#Wncn#Nexstar Media Inc
WRAL

Names released in two deadly Rocky Mount shootings

WRAL News has learned the names of the victims in two fatal shootings that happened hours apart on Saturday in Rocky Mount. Rodrick Battle leaves behind two young children, a boy and a girl. Lashawn Evans died in a separate Saturday night shooting.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Woman found as ‘Baby Doe’ in North Carolina graduates college, shares story of perseverance

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — She came into the world under circumstances beyond her control, but she’s been writing her own story ever since. Angel Thomas is graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University this week 22 years after she was found as an abandoned baby underneath a stairwell at a Greensboro apartment complex. “I just took ownership […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

High school student drowns in North Carolina lake

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — An 18-year-old high school student has drowned in a North Carolina lake, a sheriff’s office said. The Hickory Daily Record reports Zimera Aveonna Smith of Hickory drowned after jumping from a dock at the Lookout Shoals Lake access off of Lookout Dam Road, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk said. Smith and […]
HICKORY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy