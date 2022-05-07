ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Springs, MI

Local lowdown: In Harbor Springs and elsewhere, high demand drives marina waitlists up

By William T. Perkins, The Petoskey News-Review
 4 days ago
HARBOR SPRINGS — Folks hoping to get a permanent pass at Harbor Springs’ city marina, or many other similar harbors throughout the state, will be waiting a long time.

While Michigan’s lakeshore communities have long attracted an ever-replenishing queue of boaters from across the state and beyond, Michael Johnson, harbor master of Harbor Springs, said that demand has only increased as the city approaches the third tourist season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Especially over the last couple of years, as people have discovered that it's easier to be outside than inside if you have … any threat of COVID,” he said. “It really expanded our business … I think that's the same with every other marina I can think of that I've talked to over the past year or so.”

Harbor Springs has had a long waitlist for spots in its marina for more than two decades, but Johnson said it’s especially noticeable now. There are currently 150 people on the list. The harbor is set to open May 16.

It’s a situation that seems to be an industry-wide phenomenon.

In data released by the National Marine Manufacturers Association, 2020 saw a 9% spike in boat sales and other marine-related transactions, totaling $47 billion.

That spike has still not completely abated. Despite a slight dip in 2021 by about 4-6%, demand is still at record high levels, and could even see another slight increase this year, according to the association.

A Detroit Free Press article last month indicated the Detroit-owned Riverside Marina had a waitlist of more than 100 as well, and a booming demand in boat sales has led to supply shortages in many boating communities throughout the state, which has one of the highest rates of recreational boaters.

Boyne City has also been planning a 30-slip expansion expansion of its public marina for nearly two decades. In a previous article, Boyne City Harbor Master Barb Brooks said every public marina on Lake Charlevoix is full, The city itself has 44 slips and also has a waiting list of more than 100. Some people have been on that list for more than 10 years.

Harbor Springs has 77 slips, 43 of which are available to transients

But the city is somewhat limited in terms of adding more space because of its harbor plan, which limits the total footprint of allowable space to be used for the marina.

“It becomes an overcrowding issue as well,” Johnson said. “Harbor is one of the deepest natural harbors in the state, probably in the Midwest, but all the same, you know, we're limited by just its overall size.”

But he said its overall a good thing for the community, and the longterm boating passes are a good revenue generator.

“It's kind of a high class problem,” he said. “We take care of as many people as you possibly can, and it actually works out in everybody's favor to be able to do that, and it looks like we're going to have another busy summer.”

MLive

2022 M-15 garage sale offers 60 miles of deals

Bargain hunters get ready because this bounty is seemingly endless. Those looking for a deal on items from tools to toys, furniture, cookware and items in between will have a chance to look for some hidden treasures this weekend. The M-15 garage sale on Saturday, May 7 features residents and...
DAVISON, MI
CBS Detroit

Officials Concerned About Sick Walleye In Michigan

AU GRES, Michigan (WNEM) — Some officials are becoming concerned about the future of walleye fishing in Michigan after a local fisherman caught a sick fish. Biologists want to find out what is making the fish sick before it affects the local economy. “The angler that caught this fish when he told me about it, he said when he grabbed a hold of this fish, he knew something was wrong with it,” said Keith Dewald, the Saginaw Bay Walleye Club president. “When he opened the fish up, it was totally discolored and the whole meat felt rock hard.” Dewald contacted a biologist, but...
MICHIGAN STATE
