Fun fair returns for 22nd edition with activities for children, families

GAYLORD — "It's a little bit like an old fashioned school carnival," said Sam Cornelius, an organizer with the Otsego Area Family Fun Fair.

The 22nd version of the fun fair is set for May 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Gaylord Middle School on East Fifth Street. Cornelius said a fair wasn't scheduled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and instead a virtual fair was posted on the group's Facebook page.

Last year the event was conducted outdoors at the school. This year's fair will be indoors in the school's cafeteria and gym.

The fair's primary purpose is to provide interesting and fun activities for children (up to about age eight to do with their parents, families, siblings and friends.

"Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles and older siblings can come with the children and they engage in the activities together," said Cornelius. "We have about 18 community organizations that develop the activities."

For example, the Otsego County Fire Department will demonstrate how a fire truck works. The Otsego County EMS will showcase an ambulance and "the U.S. Forest Service from Mio will bring a Kirtland's Warbler exhibit," noted Cornelius.

The Kirtland's Warbler is a gray-and-yellow bird and one of the rarest songbirds in North America. It breeds only in young jack pine forests in Michigan and parts of Wisconsin and Ontario in Canada.

The fun fair is organized by a volunteer planning committee made up of representatives of community organizations that work to facilitate health, safety, development, and learning in young children.

“The early years are an important time for children to have lots of experiences to learn from," said Cornelius. "The fun fair is a good way for families to learn about the organizations and activities that are available in the community. We are fortunate in our community that so many organizations participate in events like this to help support parents as they raise their children.”

Participants this year also include the following:

Great Start Collaborative and Great Start Parent Coalition

Nemcsa Early Head Start and Head Start

Michigan State Police

Kids Outdoors Otsego

Wellspring Lutheran Services

Department of Natural Resources

"The Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (Nemcsa) Early Head Start and Head Start are so excited and happy to welcome families to the fun fair," said Lori Jaruzel of NEMCSA Early Head Start:

There is no charge to attend the fair and free pizza will be provided by Jet's said Cornelius. The school will provide an area for diaper changing.