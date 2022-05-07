Big Water Creative Arts to offer workshop for aspiring songwriters

PETOSKEY — A local nonprofit aimed at promoting the arts in the Great Lakes region will soon again offer a songwriting workshop for the region's aspiring songwriters.

Big Water Creative Arts has partnered with the Crooked Tree Arts Center and area pianist and performer Charlie Millard to offer a four-course in beginning songwriting for students ages 12-18.

"The last one of these we did was with the Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor but that was before the pandemic," said board director Pete Kehoe.

"Someone had mentioned to us that we haven't done anything like this in a bit and we were actually supposed to do two of these in Bay View, but both were cancelled. We're excited to get back to it," he said.

Local musician and performer Charlie Millard will take lead with the group and show the ins and outs of songwriting.

The upcoming workshop will help students learn the basic nuts and bolts of crafting a song, song structure and telling a story in three minutes while using as little as possible to tell a larger story — a "less is more" approach.

"We've been wanting to work with Charlie for a while but he's a busy guy and then of course the pandemic put things on hold," said Kehoe.

"Charlie's a really talented guy and his band had actually done something like this down at Interlochen. We're really excited to be offering this again with such a talented teacher," he said.

The upcoming workshop has a minimal registration fee of $5 per student and all materials will be provided and minimal music skills are required.

The workshop will take place over two weeks Monday and Wednesday, May 16, 18, 23 and 25. All sessions will be from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Crooked Tree Arts Center's music studio located on it's lower level (first floor).

Registration is currently open and can be done at either bigwatercreativearts.org or crookedtree.org.

Big Water Creative Arts also offers other programming in area schools and throughout the year. More information on its rock band programs and other workshops can also be found online at bigwatercreativearts.org.

