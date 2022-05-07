ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McLaren Northern Michigan win excellence award

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago
The healthcare nonprofit organization ECRI announced on Thursday that McLaren Northern Michigan is the winner of the 2022 Excellence Award for its integration of patient-care technologies.

McLaren is the 16th recipient of the Health Technology Excellence Award. It organized and collaborated with technology vendors to improve the delivery of information to care providers and provide a better experience for patients.

This annual award is presented by ECRI to the member facility that has carried out the most exceptional initiative to improve patient safety, reduce costs and facilitate better strategic management of health technology.

“As the nation’s largest patient safety organization, ECRI places high value on initiatives that put patients and innovation at the center of healthcare,” Marcus Schabacker, president and CEO of ECRI said. “For these reasons, we are pleased to honor McLaren Northern Michigan for their forward-thinking achievements.”

McLaren won the award for its expansion plan to build 200 private rooms, a range of clinical care areas and pharmacy and sterile processing services. The addition was designed to be the safest and most advanced integrated patient experience.

This expansion required a wide range of vendors, including companies that provided solutions in specific areas like nurse call, patient monitoring, staff communications, electronic medical record, real-time locating system, patient safety, virtual nursing, patient education, Internet Protocol television and patient interaction and entertainment.

“We put considerable thought into which technologies would be used in those spaces, how those technologies would interact with one another and what implementation measures would be required to ensure that the technologies functioned well together,” Rich Reamer, regional manager of clinical engineering at McLaren Health Care said.

To complete the project, McLaren had to carefully select product solutions and vendors that could work together in connecting systems. Now, nine total systems work together in either total integration or support.

“In many aspects, creating a healing environment is just as important as treating and caring for our patients,” Chad Grant, chief operating officer at McLaren Health Care said. “The innovation and follow through displayed by the McLaren Northern Michigan team to develop and implement these technologies were truly remarkable and deserving of this recognition, and it affirms our forwarding-thinking mentality in developing a patient-centric experience at our facilities.”

