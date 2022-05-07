ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New air medical transport service is operational in Gaylord

By The Petoskey News-Review
GAYLORD — Guardian Flight has activated a new emergency air medical transport service and base in Gaylord.

The base provides air medical transport services to communities in the northern Lower Peninsula and surrounding areas.

“The opening of our Gaylord base is a key development in Guardian Flight’s continued mission to provide care to the world at a moment’s notice,” John Robben, regional director for Guardian Flight, said in a statement. “We look forward to strengthening our services in the region by providing another vital air medical resource to the community and providing area hospitals and EMS agencies with a dependable partner in patient care.”

The Gaylord base will be staffed by four pilots, two flight nurses, and two flight paramedics. The Pilatus PC-12 turboprop aircraft, located in Gaylord, is medically configured with the latest avionics and safety features. The fixed-wing airplane can travel at speeds upward of 300 mph and is capable of long-distance transports, with a range of more than 1,700 miles.

“Having an aircraft based at (the) Gaylord Regional Airport will save valuable time to transport critical care patients to a facility that offers other services not available in some rural healthcare settings,” said Robben.

