ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

America is lagging behind in the chipmaking race. Let's catch up

By Greg Slater
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neyqr_0fW1awwe00

Things that used to be easy in Florida can be tougher today.

Tried to buy a car lately? How about replacing a golf cart or a boat motor? Florida’s consumers and companies are confronting constraints with a common root cause: a disruptive shortage of computer chips. In fact, the leaders of New College of Florida recently said chip shortages had even delayed deliveries of campus vehicles and critical air conditioning units.

Computer chips are the hidden brains of most every modern system and machine — from cars, boats and air conditioning systems to PCs, phones and television sets; in fact, these and other devices often require multiple chips. Now just imagine how many computer chips are needed to run the hundreds of pieces of medical equipment at a major regional medical center. And then imagine that same need multiplied across every major manufacturing company, hospital, school and military organization around the nation.

So why is the U.S. so vulnerable to computer chip supply shortages? In short, the U.S. is no longer the world’s leading producer of high-tech semiconductors, even though the technology is foundational to our economy and way of life.

The United States uses 25% of the world’s chips, but we build less than 12% of that supply. One key reason is that other countries have spent years actively investing in attracting chip manufacturing technology, which has created an uneven playing field for U.S. chip manufacturing.

Part of the problem is that chipmaking is extraordinarily difficult and expensive; for example, a chip fabrication plant can take more than three years to build and cost upward of $10 billion. The cost is so enormous that other countries have partnered with their chipmakers to share the cost. As a result, even though the United States once led the way in chipmaking, it has now ceded such leadership to other countries and left itself vulnerable.

But Congress can level the playing field and get our country back on the right track. The U.S. House and Senate have passed separate versions of China competitiveness legislation, and each version includes funding for U.S.-based chip development and manufacturing under the appropriately named CHIPS for America Act.

Both political parties supported passing the CHIPS for America Act in January 2021, and both support funding that law now because it will drive sorely needed new investment in U.S. chip capability and capacity.

And by catalyzing new chip investments, the CHIPS for America Act would strengthen America’s national security; in fact, the Department of Defense sent a stern warning to Congress that if the U.S. government does not start investing in chips along with the private sector, the result will be a “frightening vulnerability to foreign cut-offs whose impact would make our COVID-related shortages look miniscule.”

But while the House and Senate have taken the right initial steps to move forward on the CHIPS Act, they must now finish the job by reconciling their two bills into a compromise package.

With today’s shortages and supply chain problems, which are contributing to significant inflation, the urgency cannot be overstated. The only way to truly alleviate the current supply-demand imbalance is to increase manufacturing capacity by funding the bipartisan CHIPS for America Act as soon as possible.

Among the many lessons of the pandemic is that chip shortages can sideline entire segments of the economy while creating national and economic security risks. Congress should seize this opportunity to re-establish the U.S. as a semiconductor leader by fully funding the CHIPS Act.

Greg Slater is vice president and senior director of global regulatory affairs for Intel Corp.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#United States#Economy#Air Conditioning#New College Of Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

3K+
Followers
849
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy