Evart schools receive $91,000 grant to address security

Evart Public Schools recently received a $91,000 grant to tackle improvements in building security and will put the money towards new entryway doors in the Middle School. (Pioneer file photo)

EVART — School safety measures are a vital part of a quality educational environment, and Evart Public Schools recently received a $91,000 grant to tackle improvements in building security.

Evart was one of 150 schools to receive a portion of $10 million in state funding from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proposed $66 million in school safety grants, which is equal to the total amount distributed since 2015.

Jason O’Dell, Evart Middle School principal, wrote the grant proposal for the district and said the state had extremely specific guidelines.

“You have to make sure that you're very careful in meeting the criteria, and what things might be eligible for funding and what things are not eligible for funding,” O’Dell said. “Automatically you don't want to submit things that were already listed, things that weren't going to be funded anyway. It would be a waste of time. Even down to if you do not submit the form properly, like if they say that you need to do things as a Word document. They want to take things unless it's specifically done in their formatting.

“Once our application was put together, it needed to be reviewed by our local police chiefs as well as the Emergency Operations Manager to the county, and both had to sign off the grant application as well as our superintendent of schools,” he added.

The district’s proposal originally asked for $150,000, and O’Dell said to get a majority percentage of that money was a major positive.

It can be more difficult for districts that have previously received grant funding to receive it a second time, and Evart received funding from the state back in 2015. Priority is usually given to schools that have never received grant funding.

O’Dell said ensuring security is beneficial to everyone in the district.

“First and foremost, the safety of our students and our staff is our No. 1 priority,” O’Dell said. "And we're always looking for ways to enhance the environment to make things even safer than they already are.

"When I heard that we had partial funding, what we got was a good chunk of what we had requested, I was very, very excited and ecstatic to learn that we have received funding even at that level. I was very pleased and very happy to know that we have received the funding so that it can further our projects and enhance the safety of our students and our staff members.”

The state’s guidelines were clear about what they would and would not dole out funding for, and the district received funding for some of the larger things they applied for.

The Evart application proposed $50,000 per school building.

O’Dell said there are plans to make updates in the middle school entryway.

“The state did fund an exterior doorway replacement,” O’Dell said. “We have quite a few doors at our elementary and our high school that are in need of replacement at the middle school. That will help to alleviate general fund money that was going to be used. The grant will be used for the expansion of exterior doors.

“I think that we need to make sure that we're sharing the fact that we want to make sure that we're being very thorough in keeping everyone in our buildings safe,” he added. “That begins with an entry point, and our entry points are via exterior doors. We want to make sure that that first entry point access point is up to the standard where it needs to be and that they're in great condition. This will allow us to be able to replace things that are in need of replacement and will help to further the peace of mind that each layer of security and safety that we have employees is in top condition in doing what it's supposed to be doing in order to keep everyone safe.”

