Mecosta County, MI

Mecosta County sets millage rate for 2022

By Cathie Crew
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 4 days ago
The Mecosta County board of commissioners approved a resolution setting the general fund millage rate at 5.8765 mills. (Pioneer file photo)

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta County board of commissioners approved a resolution setting the 2022 millage rates for the general fund budget at 5.8765 mills during its meeting this week.

In 2014, Mecosta County voters approved a fixed millage of 5.9299 mills, which was subsequently reduced through the Headlee rollback, the resolution said.

The Headlee Amendment, past in 1978, limits property tax revenue resulting from property tax assessment increases.

The property tax revenue limitation requires that if the assessed value of a local unit’s total taxable property increases by more than the inflation rate, the maximum property tax millage must be reduced.

“The way this works is we have a cap on what we can levy each year for our general fund operations,” county administrator Paul Bullock said. “Usually, you levy what is available. This (resolution) will levy the 5.8765 mills available, which is reduced from the approved fixed millage allocation of 5.9299 by the Headlee Rollback.”

The 5.8765 mills will be levied in July for county operations in 2022.

“This levy will be done in July but won’t start coming in until September or October, but it is for this year’s expenses,” Bullock explained. “This is how we maintain a decent fund balance.

“Before the tax shift several years ago when the state didn’t give us any revenue sharing for a period of time, we would levy in December and collect the following year for our operations,” he continued. “With the tax shift this levy done in July will be for this year’s expenses.”

During the meeting the board also approved the following:

  • A request from Juvenile Court for a $3 per visit stipend to supplement the $12 per visit paid to in-home detention service workers;
  • A request from District Court to increase the Treatment Court’s Field Service Worker hourly rate from $10/hour to $15/hour, the first increase since 2013;
  • A recommendation to the Committee of the Whole for consideration of repaving the Commission on Aging parking lot at an estimated cost of $150,000;
  • A request from the Commission on Aging to pour a cement pad in the area to be used for the yard sale with funds to come from the Senior Center Activity board funds; and
  • A request to submit a proposal for work to be done in the services building parking lot.

The Pioneer

The Pioneer

