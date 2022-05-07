Big Rapids Township discusses funding for park maintenance

The Big Rapids Township board of trustees are considering improvements to ball fields at Highbanks Park, and increasing funding for park maintenance following a request from Big Rapids Little League. (Photo courtesy of Big Rapids Township)

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP — The Big Rapids Township board of trustees took another look at township park use and maintenance during its meeting this week.

Following a request to help the Big Rapids Little League pay for work done by them at the Highbanks Park ball field, township treasurer Penny Currie suggested the board start looking at needed repairs and maintenance of the township parks and considering how the township can better maintain them.

A report from the Cemetery and Grounds committee stated that BR Little League, who uses the ball field at Highbanks Park, recently paid for tree trimming, fence add on and repairs, dugouts, repairs to the field building and bleacher repair or replacement.

“Personally, I feel that any repairs to our parks or any improvements need to be funded by the township, therefore every township resident can feel like they can use it equally,” Currie said. “If we allow a little league to put in a dugout and they pay for the dugout out of their own funds, then they are going to feel like they have some ownership to that field.

“If they are willing to do the work, and the board has approved them to do the work, then fine,” she continued. “I think it would be in our best interest as a township to pay for the improvements. There is a lot we could do out there (at Highbanks), and I think we should start focusing some funds on our parks and make them available to everybody and not just one ball league that feels like since they put money into it, it is theirs to use.”

Trustee Carman Bean agreed, saying he thinks the township should invest funds to make it (Highbanks) a true ballpark.

“I think what they (Little League) did was probably not enough,” Bean said. “The field is not in that good of condition either. We briefly talked about this at a previous meeting, and I ask that we put the ball field on the agenda for the next meeting.”

The item considering park use and park maintenance will be placed on the agenda for the June 7 meeting.

In other business, the board also approved a renewal of the franchise agreement with Great Lakes Energy authorizing them to provide broadband high-speed fiber internet to the township.

Stanek said they have had the franchise with Great Lakes Energy for some time, and he recommended renewal of the agreement.

“Anything we can do to get more broadband in the area is worthwhile,” he said.