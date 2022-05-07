High school sports: Saturday's varsity scores and schedule

HIGH SCHOOL

Saturday's results

Baseball

Arlington 15, Suffern 3

Spackenkill 4, Franklin D. Roosevelt 3

Chatham vs. Pine Plains at Cantine Field, ppd.

Rondout Valley at Highland, ppd.

Saratoga Catholic vs. Marlboro at Cantine Field, ppd.

Boys lacrosse

Red Hook/Pine Plains/Rhinebeck 19, Franklin D. Roosevelt 8

Suffern 11, Wappingers 9

Putnam Valley 18, Our Lady of Lourdes 4

New Paltz at Rondout Valley, late

Track and field

Franklin D. Roosevelt Invitational

Sunday's events

No events scheduled

Monday's events

Baseball

Pine Plains at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Rhinebeck at Ellenville, 4:15 p.m.

Saugerties at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 4:15 p.m.

Highland at Marlboro, 4:15 p.m.

Webutuck at Millbrook, 4:15 p.m.

Onteora vs. Spackenkill at Orville A Todd MS, 4:15 p.m.

Rondout Valley vs. Red Hook at Red Hook Recreation Park, 4:15 p.m.

New Paltz at Wallkill, 4:15 p.m.

Beacon at Valley Central, 5 p.m.

Softball

Millbrook vs. Webutuck at Millbrook (DH), 3:30 p.m.

Rhinebeck vs. Ellenville at Berme Road Field, 4:15 p.m.

Pine Plains at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Saugerties at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 4:15 p.m.

Highland at Marlboro, 4:15 p.m.

Rondout Valley vs. Red Hook at Red Hook Recreation park, 4:15 p.m.

New Paltz at Wallkill, 4:15 p.m.

O'Neill vs. Spackenkill at Nassau Elementary, 4:45 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Cornwall at Our Lady of Lourdes, 6:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

New Paltz vs Cornwall at Cornwall MS, 4 p.m.

Red Hook at Saugerties, 4:15 p.m.

Franklin D. Roosevelt at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Burke Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Rhinebeck at Marlboro, 4:15 p.m.

Onteora at Red Hook, 4:15 p.m.

Pine Plains at Saugerties, 4;15 p.m.

Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. New Paltz at SUNY New Paltz, 4:15 p.m.

Ellenville vs. Highland at Tony Williams Park, 4:15 p.m.

Golf

Beacon vs. Burke Catholic at Hickory Hill Golf Course, 3 p.m.

Girls golf

Monroe-Woodbury vs. Highland at Apple Greens Golf Course, 3 p.m.

New Paltz vs. Franklin D. Roosevelt at Dinsmore Golf Course, 3 p.m.

Rondout Valley vs. Red Hook at Red Hook Golf Club, 3 p.m.

Beacon vs. Warwick at Warwick Valley Country Club, 3 p.m.

Unified basketball

New Paltz at Cornwall, 4 p.m.

Arlington at Rondout Valley, 4:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: High school sports: Saturday's varsity scores and schedule