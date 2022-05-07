High school sports: Saturday's varsity scores and schedule
HIGH SCHOOL
Saturday's results
Baseball
Arlington 15, Suffern 3
Spackenkill 4, Franklin D. Roosevelt 3
Chatham vs. Pine Plains at Cantine Field, ppd.
Rondout Valley at Highland, ppd.
Saratoga Catholic vs. Marlboro at Cantine Field, ppd.
Boys lacrosse
Red Hook/Pine Plains/Rhinebeck 19, Franklin D. Roosevelt 8
Suffern 11, Wappingers 9
Putnam Valley 18, Our Lady of Lourdes 4
New Paltz at Rondout Valley, late
Track and field
Franklin D. Roosevelt Invitational
Sunday's events
No events scheduled
Monday's events
Baseball
Pine Plains at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Rhinebeck at Ellenville, 4:15 p.m.
Saugerties at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 4:15 p.m.
Highland at Marlboro, 4:15 p.m.
Webutuck at Millbrook, 4:15 p.m.
Onteora vs. Spackenkill at Orville A Todd MS, 4:15 p.m.
Rondout Valley vs. Red Hook at Red Hook Recreation Park, 4:15 p.m.
New Paltz at Wallkill, 4:15 p.m.
Beacon at Valley Central, 5 p.m.
Softball
Millbrook vs. Webutuck at Millbrook (DH), 3:30 p.m.
Rhinebeck vs. Ellenville at Berme Road Field, 4:15 p.m.
Pine Plains at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Saugerties at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 4:15 p.m.
Highland at Marlboro, 4:15 p.m.
Rondout Valley vs. Red Hook at Red Hook Recreation park, 4:15 p.m.
New Paltz at Wallkill, 4:15 p.m.
O'Neill vs. Spackenkill at Nassau Elementary, 4:45 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Cornwall at Our Lady of Lourdes, 6:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
New Paltz vs Cornwall at Cornwall MS, 4 p.m.
Red Hook at Saugerties, 4:15 p.m.
Franklin D. Roosevelt at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Burke Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Rhinebeck at Marlboro, 4:15 p.m.
Onteora at Red Hook, 4:15 p.m.
Pine Plains at Saugerties, 4;15 p.m.
Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. New Paltz at SUNY New Paltz, 4:15 p.m.
Ellenville vs. Highland at Tony Williams Park, 4:15 p.m.
Golf
Beacon vs. Burke Catholic at Hickory Hill Golf Course, 3 p.m.
Girls golf
Monroe-Woodbury vs. Highland at Apple Greens Golf Course, 3 p.m.
New Paltz vs. Franklin D. Roosevelt at Dinsmore Golf Course, 3 p.m.
Rondout Valley vs. Red Hook at Red Hook Golf Club, 3 p.m.
Beacon vs. Warwick at Warwick Valley Country Club, 3 p.m.
Unified basketball
New Paltz at Cornwall, 4 p.m.
Arlington at Rondout Valley, 4:30 p.m.
