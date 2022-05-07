New Big Rapids depot owners hope to restore it to 1911 glory

Restoration of the depot building on Maple Street in Big Rapids is underway with a new roof completed this week and work on the exterior expected to be completed this summer. Renovations to the interior will begin once the exterior is done. The owners hope to replicate this look from a 1911 postcard. (Pioneer photos/Cathie Crew)

BIG RAPIDS — Transformation of the depot building in Big Rapids is underway with a new roof installed this week and exterior work being done.

“We are focused on the exterior right now because we want to preserve the building and protect it from the weather,” owner Duncan Klussman said. “We are doing the roof, the exterior and the siding, trying to get it in really good shape. We were really excited that we were able to move as quickly as we did on the roof and it looks great. Now we are going to focus on the siding and paint.”

Klussman said they hope to finish the exterior work in the next two months, and then they will begin work on the interior.

“The inside is really in pretty good shape,” he said. “We will need to look at the plumbing and electric, but we feel pretty good about the shape the interior is in. The windows may take some time because there are a lot of small panes to be replaced, but I feel like most of the renovation will be done by the end of summer.”

Klaussman said he hopes to replicate the original look of the Depot Station from a 1911 postcard with a red-toned roof, yellow paint and brown trim.

"When looking at the old picture, there is a portion of the roof line that is no longer there," Klaussman said. "There's this section that I would love to do but it is just too cost prohibitive at this time. You can see the yellow with the brown trim, and the red roof, and that is what we are trying to match."

As far as what they will do with the building once the restoration is complete is still a topic of discussion, he said.

“We are still exploring plans for how to use the building,” he said. “We will continue to have conversations with the city about their plans for the property there. We think the White Pine Trail is such an asset to the city, so we are looking at the possibilities of what we can do with the building in that sense. We want to somehow use the White Pine Trail and the work the city is doing and make sure we compliment that work."

More Information

More photos may be found at bigrapidsnews.com.

The city purchased a two-acre piece of land south of the depot building, which has been named Depot Park. They plan to add amenities to enhance the trailhead, such as restrooms, parking, a fire pit and a playground area.

“The building is zoned a little differently, so we will need to check on all of that before we can really know all of our options, and I will start that process now,” Klaussman said. “Our discussions so far have been about how to enhance and use the building in conjunction with the White Pine Trail.”

Once the building is in better shape, he said, they will plan to have an open house so that members of the community can come by and get a look at it and provide input on what they would like to see done with the building.

“Everybody has been great, and we think this is a great community,” Klaussman said. “We are excited to be a part of this project.”