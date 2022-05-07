From fastest marathon to being oldest to conceive: Mothers who set Guinness World Records

Some say being a mother isn’t an easy feat, but neither is breaking a world record.

From running the fastest marathon to rowing across the ocean, some extraordinary moms have earned Guinness World Record titles to add to their lists of accomplishments – and some had their daughters along with them.

Mothers have become Guinness recordholders for centuries including for climbing Mount Everest, for running races with their children, and for the numbers of children they have given birth to.

One celebrity mother, Vanessa Lachey, broke the record for the most bagged lunches assembled in three minutes in 2019.

"With lots of practice with my own kids, I know how challenging it can be to find snacks that I feel good about but also that my kids will actually eat," she told Guinness.

Mother's Day 2022: Still shopping? There's still time to buy these 75+ best gifts for all kinds of moms

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Here’s a look at some mothers who have set world records:

Most prolific mother ever

The record for number of children born to one mother is 69 in the 1700s, according to Guinness . She was the wife to Feodor Vassilyev, a peasant from Shuya, Russia. She gave birth to 16 pairs of twins, seven sets of triplets and four sets of quadruplets.

Fastest half marathon run by a mother and daughter

Sarah Kearney and her daughter Aileen Kearney ran the fastest half marathon by a mother and daughter on May 9, 2021, according to Guinness . They finished with a time of 3 hours, 6 minutes and 42 seconds at the Aintree Race Course in the United Kingdom.

Fastest 10K pushing a carriage for a female

The fastest time for 10 kilometers pushing a pram (or baby carriage) for a female is 40 minutes, 4 seconds, achieved by Heather Hann, according to Guinness . Hann pushed her one-year-old son in Hemel Hempstead, U.K., on July 18, 2021.

Heather Hann, of the UK, broke the record for running the fastest 10 km pushing a pram for a female in 2021. Mumu

Fastest marathon run by mother and daughter

The fastest marathon ran by a mother and daughter is 5 hours, 22 minutes and 10 seconds, achieved by Junko Maeda and her daughter Sairi Maeda, according to Guinness . They competed at the 2014 Osaka Women’s Marathon, in Osaka, Japan on January 26, 2014.

First mother and daughter to climb Everest

The first mother and daughter to successfully climb Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain, were Cheryl and Nikki Bart on May 24, 2008, according to Guinness . They reached the summit at 4:50 a.m. local time.

Oldest mother to conceive naturally

On August 27, 1997, Dawn Brooke became the oldest natural mother when she gave birth to a son by Caesarian section at the age of 59 years. She conceived accidentally, having managed to ovulate past her last period, according to Guinness .

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: From fastest marathon to being oldest to conceive: Mothers who set Guinness World Records