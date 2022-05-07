ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan

From fastest marathon to being oldest to conceive: Mothers who set Guinness World Records

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIM8q_0fW1Z4h800

Some say being a mother isn’t an easy feat, but neither is breaking a world record.

From running the fastest marathon to rowing across the ocean, some extraordinary moms have earned Guinness World Record titles to add to their lists of accomplishments – and some had their daughters along with them.

Mothers have become Guinness recordholders for centuries including for climbing Mount Everest, for running races with their children, and for the numbers of children they have given birth to.

One celebrity mother, Vanessa Lachey, broke the record for the most bagged lunches assembled in three minutes in 2019.

"With lots of practice with my own kids, I know how challenging it can be to find snacks that I feel good about but also that my kids will actually eat," she told Guinness.

Mother's Day 2022: Still shopping? There's still time to buy these 75+ best gifts for all kinds of moms

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Here’s a look at some mothers who have set world records:

Most prolific mother ever

The record for number of children born to one mother is 69 in the 1700s, according to Guinness . She was the wife to Feodor Vassilyev, a peasant from Shuya, Russia. She gave birth to 16 pairs of twins, seven sets of triplets and four sets of quadruplets.

Fastest half marathon run by a mother and daughter

Sarah Kearney and her daughter Aileen Kearney ran the fastest half marathon by a mother and daughter on May 9, 2021, according to Guinness . They finished with a time of 3 hours, 6 minutes and 42 seconds at the Aintree Race Course in the United Kingdom.

Fastest 10K pushing a carriage for a female

The fastest time for 10 kilometers pushing a pram (or baby carriage) for a female is 40 minutes, 4 seconds, achieved by Heather Hann, according to Guinness . Hann pushed her one-year-old son in Hemel Hempstead, U.K., on July 18, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4No33n_0fW1Z4h800
Heather Hann, of the UK, broke the record for running the fastest 10 km pushing a pram for a female in 2021. Mumu

Fastest marathon run by mother and daughter

The fastest marathon ran by a mother and daughter is 5 hours, 22 minutes and 10 seconds, achieved by Junko Maeda and her daughter Sairi Maeda, according to Guinness . They competed at the 2014 Osaka Women’s Marathon, in Osaka, Japan on January 26, 2014.

First mother and daughter to climb Everest

The first mother and daughter to successfully climb Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain, were Cheryl and Nikki Bart on May 24, 2008, according to Guinness . They reached the summit at 4:50 a.m. local time.

Oldest mother to conceive naturally

On August 27, 1997, Dawn Brooke became the oldest natural mother when she gave birth to a son by Caesarian section at the age of 59 years. She conceived accidentally, having managed to ovulate past her last period, according to Guinness .

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: From fastest marathon to being oldest to conceive: Mothers who set Guinness World Records

Comments / 0

Related
InspireMore

“Anything Is Possible.” Dad Sets Two Guinness World Records With Quintuplets In Tow.

As if having seven children under the age of 10 wasn’t enough of a daily challenge, Chad Kempel found a way to push himself to new limits for the second time!. Chad is a data scientist from Idaho. In January 2018, he and his wife Amy Kempel welcomed quintuplets to their family! Three boys and two girls joined two big sisters, creating one big chaotic yet loving family unit. Just one year after the quintuplets were born, Chad managed to complete a full marathon while pushing all of them in a stroller.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Daily Mail

Trans teenagers who self-identify as girls are being allowed to sleep in female dorms and choose which showers to use at summer camp for teenagers started by David Cameron

Boys who self-identify as girls are being placed in female-only dorms at a summer camp started by former prime minister David Cameron. The National Citizen Service (NCS) was launched in 2011 as part of Mr Cameron's 'Big Society' plans and has received more than £1.3billion in taxpayer funding - including £75million in public money last year.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
NewsOne

The History Of Black People With Blue Eyes

If you travel to places like Nigeria's Kwara State or subregions of Melanesia, you'll be surprised to be greeted by Black people with striking blue eyes and even bright blonde hair. Why do you ask? News-One debunks the fascinating gene mutation inside.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#Half Marathon
TODAY.com

The nonuplets just turned 1! See how the 9 babies are doing today

The world’s only living nonuplets — that is, nine babies from the same birth — are thriving and reaching their milestones, according to their father. "They’re all crawling now. Some are sitting up and can even walk if they hold on to something," Abdelkader Arby, the children’s father, told BBC Afrique in an exclusive interview published on the nonuplets' first birthday on Wednesday.
WORLD
Daily Mail

How a mother-of-two was told she had 'low iron levels' when it was really terminal cancer which could kill her within months - as she reveals the VERY common symptom that doctors dismissed

A brave mother-of-two has detailed her heartbreaking battle with cancer after she was given just months to live following a misdiagnosis of her illness after feeling tired. Chanelle Moles, 34, from Fremantle in Western Australia, was given the devastating news she had stage four colon cancer in late 2020. She'd...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Daily Mail

Grant Denyer reveals that his one-year-old daughter Sunday may be communicating with her great grandmother - from beyond the grave

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi have revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday, may be communicating with her great grandmother - who is long dead. The couple made the surprising claim about supernatural activity during their regular podcast It's All True? - explaining that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Long Beach Tribune

27-year-old terminally ill mother of three, trolled that she looks too good to have cancer, says comments give her strength fighting the stage four ovarian cancer and finding new ways to survive

It was nothing but devastating when a 27-year-old mother of three minors was told that she has stage 4 ovarian cancer last year and was only given a few months to live, but she decided to fight till the very end and battle the deadly disease. But what is more shocking for her is the fact that total strangers, people she doesn’t know at all, say that she is faking her illness because she “looks too good to be dying of cancer”.
CANCER
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 69, sues travel firm after he was diagnosed with rare Guillain-Barre syndrome leaving him unable to walk after contracting E.coli on Cyprus holiday

A former fireman who was left struggling to walk after he caught a rare disease which attacked his nervous system following a trip to Cyprus has launched legal action against his travel operator. Father-of-two Charles Jackson, 69, said that he suffered from diarrhoea and fatigue during the getaway with his...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Trophy hunter kills Botswana's biggest 'tusker' elephant with ivory weighing 200lb after paying $50,000 for the 'privilege' - sparking fury from country's former president

A professional trophy hunter shot and killed the largest 'tusker' elephant in Botswana after paying $50,000 to join a hunt. Botswanan hunter Leon Kachelhoffer claims he killed the big tusker, which was carrying 200lb (91kg) of ivory, on the country's northern border with Namibia. The elephant was in its early-50s...
ANIMALS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

467K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy