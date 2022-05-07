ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOCAL CHURCH NEWS

 4 days ago
MATTHEW WEST w/CAIN, HANNAH KERR IN CONCERT: 7 to 10 p.m. May 13, Victory Church, North Campus Sanctuary, 1401 Griffin Road, Lakeland. $28-$50. https://victorylakeland.org/events/all-church/mathew-west-concert.

RINGING HIS PRAISES: 4 to 5 p.m. May 15, Sanctuary, First Presbyterian Church, First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland. Free. A family friendly concert featuring bell choirs: Festival Ringers and Simply Bronze. The concert will conclude with a “handbell petting zoo” where young and old alike can learn what it feels like to play one of the instruments. https://fpclakeland.org/. 863-686-7187.

GEAR UP FLORIDA — THE ABILITY EXPERIENCE: This 950-mile cycling event kicks off in Miami, reaches the Gulf Coast, passes through Orlando, comes back to the Atlantic coast in Jacksonville and culminates at the State Capitol in Tallahassee. The mission of the Pi Kappa Phi members is to reach out to as many people as possible spreading a message of acceptance and understanding on behalf of people with disabilities. The group will have lunch at noon, May 21 at Webster Memorial Baptist Church, 1135 N. Chestnut Road, Lakeland. Any one interested in the mission or who is or knows a disabled person is invited to attend. Contact Pastor Gavin Croft at 239-770-7631 after 3 p.m.

EKKLESIA MUSIC FESTIVAL: noon May 21 to noon May 22, gates open 11 a.m., Maddox Ranch, 2211 W. Bella Vista St., Lakeland. General admission $25 age 11 and older; age 10 and under free, includes camping Saturday night, free parking; Group pass $20 each for anyone older than 10 in a group of five attending the event; must be in groups of five people; ages 10 and younger free, includes camping Saturday night, free parking. Tickets at https://www.ticketor.com/ekklesiafestival/. Saturday features musical acts, praise teams, speakers, artists, food vendors and worshipping God with Blanca, The Young Escape, Vital Worship, Without Walls, Joey O, Vasiliy Billetskyy and more. Sunday worship service. All persons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. http://themaddoxranch.com/ https://www.facebook.com/maddoxranch/.

RINGERS & SINGERS CONCERT: 4 to 5 p.m. May 22, Sanctuary, First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland. Free. Ringing two six-octave sets of Whitechapel handbells plus five octaves of Malmark ChoirChime instruments, the Ringers & Singers combine the arts of ringing and singing. https://www.firstumc.org/events/. 863-686-3163

Weekly Offerings are due by noon Monday. Email features@theledger.com.

Scorer's Tent: Golf league and tournament results from around Polk County

Results from golf league play around Polk County through May 9 with format, date, event and winners by flight or class in alphabetical order. Cleveland Heights Men's Wednesday, May 4: Green Tee - Pete Demerski plus 2, Tim Colpean, Bob Kuhn and Walt Wilson all at plus 1, John Durbin, Marlin Hamil, and Wes Westmoreland all at even; Yellow - Frank Shin plus 7, Les Hettinger plus 5, Jack Toadvine plus 2. Closest to pin: Green - John Durban; Yellow - Les Hettinger.
POLK COUNTY, FL
