Saturday Forecast: More humid, hot pattern for the next week

By Marcus Bagwell
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny but much warmer. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph. Feels like temperatures in the lower to middle 90s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear early, but clouds increase Sunday morning. Lows near 70. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY): Partly cloudy and hot. High: 91. Wind: South 15 mph. Feels like temperatures in the middle to some upper 90s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy & humid. Partly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Muggy. Low: 71. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds & sun mix. Very warm. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Lighter wind and partly cloudy. Low: 69. High: 89. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

East Texas news, weather source

 https://ketk.com

