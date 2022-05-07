ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

I-76 East or West to Close at Night Next Week for Viaduct Construction in Center City Philadelphia

 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Alternating closures of either eastbound or westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in the vicinity of 30th Street will occur on Monday, May 9, through Thursday, May 12, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for overhead viaduct construction in Center City Philadelphia, announced the Pennsylvania Department...

Aqua Pennsylvania to Close U.S. 1 North Ramp to Route 352 Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — The ramp from U.S. 1 North (Baltimore Pike) to Route 352 (Middletown Road/New Middletown Road) is scheduled to close weeknights in Middletown Township, Delaware County, on Monday, May 9, through Friday, May 20, for utility construction, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
I-95 Lane, Ramp Closures at Night Scheduled Between Allegheny Avenue and Penns Landing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter a number of travel restrictions on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia next week between Allegheny Avenue and the Penn’s Landing area for activities related to the removal of the final work zone construction barriers at the Girard Avenue Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey's scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Driver Dies as Car With Baby on Board Crashes, Gets Wedged Under Truck

The driver of a sedan with a baby on board died after the car became partially wedged under a tractor-trailer near the foot of the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester, Pennsylvania, Friday morning. The crash took place around 7:15 a.m. near Route 291 and Jeffrey Street, police in the Delaware...
CHESTER, PA
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
EXPECT DELAYS: U.S. 202 Lane Closures Scheduled in Chadds Ford, Concord Townships

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) between State Farm Drive and the Delaware State line in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County on Monday, May 9, through Friday, May 20, weekdays from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for mechanized patching operations, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
CHADDS FORD, PA
PennDOT to Repair Potholes on 40 State Highways Across the Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PennDOT states that maintenance and contractor crews will be working on 40 state highways this week to repair deteriorated pavement across the Philadelphia region. The roadways include:. Bucks County. Route 309, Hilltown, West Rockhill, Richland, townships and Quakertown Borough;. Kellers Church Road, Bedminster Township;
PHILADELPHIA, PA
