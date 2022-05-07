Sentencing delayed in IC murder case due to technicality
By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
3 days ago
Sentencing has been postponed for a local transient convicted of murder. 23-year-old Sammy Hamed was scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for the murder of 19-year-old Quincy Russom. Russom was shot and killed in February...
A convicted domestic abuser has been arrested after Iowa City Police say he posted a selfie of himself holding a gun. Iowa law prohibits convicted domestic abusers from owning weapons. According to arrest records, Iowa City Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Broadway Street at 10:00 Tuesday night. Investigators...
A woman who allegedly took part in protests at a UI frat house last summer has been arrested on Criminal Mischief and Burglary charges. Police say a large group of people protested outside the Phi Gamma Delta house on Ellis Avenue August 31st of last year in response to allegations of sexual assault at the fraternity. Video footage reportedly shows 20-year-old Jayla Joseph of West Des Moines forcing her way into the front door. According to the arrest report, there were at least five people still inside the residence.
Iowa City Police say their investigation into a reported shooting was initially hampered when the victim gave them a fake name. First responders were dispatched to help a gunshot victim at the L&M Mighty Shop on East Burlington Street at 3am on April 10th. The man, who was later identified as 32-year-old Shango Johnson of Cedar Rapids, reported being shot in the leg. A large amount of blood could be seen on his pant leg. Police say Johnson initially told police his name was “Quazey Core”. Other officers reportedly recognized Johnson and knew he had warrants for his arrest.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
A Saturday afternoon traffic stop conducted by Iowa City Police for texting while driving has led to weapons and drug charges. According to arrest records, 35-year-old Samuel Allen of Pondview Court was pulled over just after 3:45pm after the officer saw him using a mobile device while operating his 2004 Chevy Malibu on Cross Park Avenue near Broadway Street. Allen could allegedly be seen reaching around the cabin of the vehicle. A search of the car turned up a Smith & Wesson M&P pistol in the glove compartment, approximately two grams of marijuana wrapped in a sandwich bag in the center console, and an open container of alcohol. The cabin also reportedly smelled of burnt marijuana.
An Iowa City man who had vehicle theft charges from March dismissed has been arrested for the same offense again. Police observed 34-year-old Darryl Minniefield operating a 2008 Chevy Uplander around 1:45 am Thursday, and knew from a previous case that he did not have permission to drive the vehicle. Additionally, they were aware that the owner had reported the vehicle as stolen.
A Las Vegas woman faces several charges after allegedly stealing a company’s truck, totaling it while drunk, and assaulting staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to the arrest reports, at approximately 4:45pm Monday, 38-year-old Jamie Lynn Penola stole a truck owned by Country Landscapes. While...
