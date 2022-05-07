ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

Damage from power surge closes Chatham town office; election and town meeting not affected

By Cynthia McCormick, Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
CHATHAM — A power surge that damaged the lighting and heating system at the town offices at 549 Main St. will keep the building closed through Friday, May 13, said Chatham Town Manager Jill R. Goldsmith.

Town offices at the location have been shut since April 27, when a sudden voltage increase blew surge protectors and caused the building to be evacuated.

The incident occurred as Eversource was working to restore power following an outage in Chatham, according to Ronit Goldstein, Eversource community relations manager.

"A piece of equipment failed, resulting in a voltage increase at Town Hall that caused some damage to the building," Goldstein said in a press release issued by Goldsmith Friday.

"We worked diligently to identify the issue and made necessary repairs to the equipment to ensure it is safe," Goldstein said.

Eversource will continue to work with town officials to assess damage and potential repairs, she said.

Goldsmith said damage was extensive throughout the building.

"We've had to replace every light fixture. They've had to replace wiring in the wall. We've had various contractors in and out," she said.

Repairs to the boiler and HVAC system are scheduled to begin next week. The elevator needs to be repaired and inspected, Goldsmith said.

She said she does not know the cost of the damage to the building but has informed the town's insurer of the situation.

Katie Donovan, Chatham director of community development, said the town received a warning about a power outage in Chatham but not at 549 Main St.

The day of the outage, the power went out in the building and when it came back on, "That's when the surge happened," said Donovan, who was filling in for Goldsmith as acting town manager that day.

Smoke started coming from surge protectors, the fire alarm went off and staff evacuated the building just before 1 p.m., Donovan said.

Goldsmith said staff from town offices at 549 Main St. are working from other town facilities and remain available by phone or email.

She said neither the town meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m., May 14 at Veterans Field, nor town election, scheduled from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 19 at the Chatham Community Center, will be affected by the power surge.

"Right now the town clerk is located at the community center. That's where we will have voting," Goldsmith said.

"We appreciate the public's patience and look forward to returning to our downtown offices as soon as possible," she said.

