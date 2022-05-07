ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Florida Lifestyle Homes planning custom home on McGregor Blvd

By Florida Lifestyle Homes
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago

Florida Lifestyle Homes, a premier custom-home builder for Southwest Florida, is currently in the pre-construction phase for their newest spec home design “The Royal Palm” on historic McGregor Boulevard. Named for the towering palm trees that line the boulevard, The Royal Palm will boast 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a 3-car garage and 3,102 Sq. Ft. of living space. The master suite will contain both his & hers walk in closets and a spa-like master bathroom, while the central great room will provide plenty of entertainment space and adjoins a chef’s kitchen and dining area. An expansive outdoor living area in the rear of the home will be accessible through both the great room and master suite.  Future homeowners will enjoy proximity to the dining, shopping and entertainment found at Fort Myers’ river district! Estimated Completion is summer of 2023 and pricing is to be determined. To view the full floorplan of the luxurious Royal Palm, please visit Florida Lifestyle Homes online at FLHFL.com or contact agent Kelly Reischl at (239) 919-4040 for inquires.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida Lifestyle Homes planning custom home on McGregor Blvd

Comments / 0

The News-Press

The News-Press

Comments / 0

