ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

25 Things That’ll Basically Make Your Home Any Real Estate Agent’s Dream

By Genevieve Scarano / Buzzfeed Shopping
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPrNc_0fW1UgdU00

Popular products from this list

  • A wood polish and conditioner to restore dull furniture or old floors back to their former glory. It’ll provide a protective coating (so long, drying...

  • A cabinet painting kit for your kitchen, because it’ll give your cabinets an easy and affordable update without ripping them out and replacing them.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
CandysDirt

If You Want To Sell Your Home, Hide This One Thing

When you’re preparing your home to sell, there are certain things on the checklist. Clear the countertops – yes, all of them. Yeah, it does look naked to you, but it won’t in pictures. Declutter like a motherf**ker. Everyone loves to stash stuff in the garage and shove stuff in closets. I once saw toys hidden behind a shower curtain in the bathtub. A better idea? Invest in a storage unit.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
HuffPost

HuffPost

49K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy